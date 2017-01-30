Karla Jo Helms, CEO of JoTo PR, discusses the amount of money being spent by the federal government on public relations. American taxpayers have paid to be subjected to economically damaging propaganda and non-transparency – disguised as PR.

Just when all sides of the political landscape cry for transparency, a cloud looms over questionable PR practices being used by the federal government, and the effect of such practices on the U.S. economy. True public relations persuade people to be more comfortable and cooperative in doing business with a company. If that isn’t happening—whether by business or by government—it isn’t being done right. PR veteran and CEO of JoTo PR, Karla Jo Helms, is leading a rally cry to urge businesses to “demand proper PR, accountability and the return on investment of government PR strategies. Government is comprised of and elected by the people—not the other way around.”

Citing a Government Accountability Office report commissioned by Senate Budget Committee chairman Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), the $1.5 billion spent on public relations by the federal government was largely driven by 10 agencies that made up 95% of the spending. The Department of Defense employs the greatest number of PR positions (5,238 in FY 2011) with a median salary of $90,000.(1) The amount of money invested in public relations does not correlate with public confidence in government. A study by Pew Research in 2016 found that Americans’ trust for government has declined from a high of 77 percent in 1964 to a mere 19 percent(2)—an indicator that the PR is not working.

But, unfortunately, fake PR is not new news. In 2005, the New York Times pointed to an increase in the amount of contrived and prepackaged news created by the Pentagon, the State Department and others.(3) They cited the use of “PR” in false news by the Bush administration—government-made news segments that were made to look like local news and often used fake reporters. On other occasions, the tactic was that the public wasn’t informed that the video segment was produced by the government. Helms therefore asserts that “American taxpayers have paid to be subjected to economically damaging propaganda and non-transparency – disguised as PR.”

In 2009, the government spent trillions on the Troubled Asset Relief Program. Its purpose was to ensure that financial institutions remained solvent in order to avoid another financial crisis such as that experienced in 2007-2009. In a report to Congress, Neil Barofsky, the special inspector general for the TARP, noted that government’s ability to act in crises depended on its credibility with the market and with the public, whose political support was crucial. “Unfortunately, several decisions by the Treasury ... have served only to damage the government’s credibility and thus the long-term effectiveness of TARP,” he said.(4) Credibility is the difference between public support and distaste. The events leading up to a crisis, as well as how it is managed, will have a direct impact on public trust.

Helms reminds industry pros that the economy thrives on money being circulated and spent in business—money is, after all, only an idea backed by confidence. Investment arises from that confidence. Without confidence, the future of businesses is in jeopardy. So, the corollary is true, if there is no confidence in the government, yet expense in PR have increased – then ‘fake PR’ is being used.

Helms states that “PR must be used ethically. Historically, ‘PR’ has been used to manipulate people. That’s not real PR, that’s fake – and it won’t build relations. For the sake of our economy, businesses in the U.S. need to take charge of their own public relations and that of their industry by publicizing real news – and demanding government PRs issue truth, not lies. The government doesn’t change unless the people demand it.”

