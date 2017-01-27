DocuCopies.com Offers Tab Divider Printing as a Standalone Service

Order cardstock tab dividers for books and binders online at DocuCopies.com. Human beings will always run the show at DocuCopies, but we automate as much as we can to keep production running efficiently.

The online printing and book binding company DocuCopies.com announced this week they now offer tabbed divider printing as its own service. Previously, customers could only order these as part of larger book and binder orders or by special request, which involved custom quotes.

By including it in their automated ordering system, the team expects to attract new customers ordering tab dividers for their books and binders as well as repeat customers who need to organize or update older volumes with fresh content.

The dedicated order form for binder dividers allows customers to enter the text they want for each tab and specify where it should be positioned in the document.

"Human beings will always run the show at DocuCopies, but we automate as much as we can to keep production running efficiently," says Jeff Corbo, the company's vice president and director of marketing. "Custom job quotes submitted by email can be time consuming and delay the order's production, but automating this portion can help turn four or five emails into one or none."

The company also updated their cover options (generally for books but available for unbound sheets as well): Customers can now choose to have a black and white interior with a Color Cover, but with all the paper the same weight. This isn't a popular choice since cardstock covers make books so much nicer, says Corbo, but custom-quote requests for this option were common enough to warrant some programming updates.

For more information on DocuCopies.com, including other new product additions, improvements, and services, visit them at http://www.DocuCopies.com.