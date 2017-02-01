Ranked #1 Goalie, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (HPK, FinJrA)

ISS Hockey has released its monthly rankings of the top prospects eligible for the 2017 NHL Draft. This month’s rankings include the top 151 skaters, along with the top 10 goaltenders, as evaluated and ranked by ISS Hockey’s worldwide network of scouts.

Below is the ISS Top 31, highlighting the rankings for the top 31 prospects, which are released on the first Wednesday of every month during the hockey season. An interactive page where the ISS Top 31 can be viewed, sorted, commented on, and where users can interact with our scouts can be viewed at: isshockey.com/iss-top-31

Rank-Name-Position-Team-League

1 - Patrick, Nolan - C - Brandon - WHL

2 - Liljegren, Timothy - RD - Rogle - SweJE

3 - Hischier, Nico - C - Halifax - QMJHL

4 - Tippett, Owen - RW - Mississauga - OHL

5 - Vilardi, Gabe - C - Windsor - OHL

6 - Mittelstadt, Casey - C - Eden Prarie - MN-HS

7 - Rasmussen, Michael - C - Tri-City - WHL

8 - Foote, Callan - RD - Kelowna - WHL

9 - Kostin, Klim - C - Dynamo - KHL

10 - Tolvanen, Eeli - LW - Sioux City - USHL

11 - Valimaki, Juuso - LD - Tri-City - WHL

12 - Hague, Nicolas - RD - Mississauga - OHL

13 - Makar, Cale - RD - Brooks - AJHL

14 - Glass, Cody - C- Portland - WHL

15 - Poehling, Ryan - C - St. Cloud State - NCHC

16 - Popugaev, Nikita - LW - Prince George - WHL

17 - Comtois, Maxime - LW - Victoriaville - QMJHL

18 - Necas, Martin - RW - Brno Kometa HC - CzeE

19 - Mattheos, Stelio - C - Brandon - WHL

20 - Strome, Matthew - LW - Hamilton - OHL

21 - Pettersson, Elias - C - Timra - SweAl

22 - Martin, Luke - RD - Michigan - BigTen

23 - Vaakanainen, Urho - LD - JYP Jyvaskyla - FinE

24 - Bowers, Shane - C - Waterloo - USHL

25 - Andersson, Lias - LW - HV71 - SweE

26 - Jokiharju, Henri - RD - Portland - WHL

27 - Suzuki, Nick - C - Owen Sound - OHL

28 - Lind, Kole - C - Kelowna - WHL

29 - Vesalainen, Kristian - LW - V. Frolunda - SweE

30 - Formenton, Alex - LW - London - OHL

31- Anderson-Dolan, Jaret - C - Spokane - WHL

Nolan Patrick (rank #1), Timothy Liljegren (rank #2) and Nico Hischier (rank #3) all remain untouched at the top of February’s Release of the ISS Top 31. Beyond that, the rankings see a slight shuffle from the previous month. In goal, the top spots remain status-quo with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Jake Oettinger ranked first and second, respectively, for a second consecutive month. ISS Hockey Director of Scouting Dennis MacInnis has been impressed by the play of the top-ranked Luukkonen, stating, “He is a large butterfly style goaltender that covers most of the net while possessing strong lateral movement with very good quickness and technique.”

Like with the rest of this list, Luukkonen and Oettinger continue to be locked in a battle for the top spot.

