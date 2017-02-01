Waterloo, Ontario (PRWEB) February 01, 2017
ISS Hockey has released its monthly rankings of the top prospects eligible for the 2017 NHL Draft. This month’s rankings include the top 151 skaters, along with the top 10 goaltenders, as evaluated and ranked by ISS Hockey’s worldwide network of scouts.
Below is the ISS Top 31, highlighting the rankings for the top 31 prospects, which are released on the first Wednesday of every month during the hockey season. An interactive page where the ISS Top 31 can be viewed, sorted, commented on, and where users can interact with our scouts can be viewed at: isshockey.com/iss-top-31
Rank-Name-Position-Team-League
1 - Patrick, Nolan - C - Brandon - WHL
2 - Liljegren, Timothy - RD - Rogle - SweJE
3 - Hischier, Nico - C - Halifax - QMJHL
4 - Tippett, Owen - RW - Mississauga - OHL
5 - Vilardi, Gabe - C - Windsor - OHL
6 - Mittelstadt, Casey - C - Eden Prarie - MN-HS
7 - Rasmussen, Michael - C - Tri-City - WHL
8 - Foote, Callan - RD - Kelowna - WHL
9 - Kostin, Klim - C - Dynamo - KHL
10 - Tolvanen, Eeli - LW - Sioux City - USHL
11 - Valimaki, Juuso - LD - Tri-City - WHL
12 - Hague, Nicolas - RD - Mississauga - OHL
13 - Makar, Cale - RD - Brooks - AJHL
14 - Glass, Cody - C- Portland - WHL
15 - Poehling, Ryan - C - St. Cloud State - NCHC
16 - Popugaev, Nikita - LW - Prince George - WHL
17 - Comtois, Maxime - LW - Victoriaville - QMJHL
18 - Necas, Martin - RW - Brno Kometa HC - CzeE
19 - Mattheos, Stelio - C - Brandon - WHL
20 - Strome, Matthew - LW - Hamilton - OHL
21 - Pettersson, Elias - C - Timra - SweAl
22 - Martin, Luke - RD - Michigan - BigTen
23 - Vaakanainen, Urho - LD - JYP Jyvaskyla - FinE
24 - Bowers, Shane - C - Waterloo - USHL
25 - Andersson, Lias - LW - HV71 - SweE
26 - Jokiharju, Henri - RD - Portland - WHL
27 - Suzuki, Nick - C - Owen Sound - OHL
28 - Lind, Kole - C - Kelowna - WHL
29 - Vesalainen, Kristian - LW - V. Frolunda - SweE
30 - Formenton, Alex - LW - London - OHL
31- Anderson-Dolan, Jaret - C - Spokane - WHL
Nolan Patrick (rank #1), Timothy Liljegren (rank #2) and Nico Hischier (rank #3) all remain untouched at the top of February’s Release of the ISS Top 31. Beyond that, the rankings see a slight shuffle from the previous month. In goal, the top spots remain status-quo with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Jake Oettinger ranked first and second, respectively, for a second consecutive month. ISS Hockey Director of Scouting Dennis MacInnis has been impressed by the play of the top-ranked Luukkonen, stating, “He is a large butterfly style goaltender that covers most of the net while possessing strong lateral movement with very good quickness and technique.”
Like with the rest of this list, Luukkonen and Oettinger continue to be locked in a battle for the top spot.
The complete ISS Hockey rankings, evaluations, game reports, player reports, player profiles and more are exclusively available to hockey professionals through RinkNet, ISS parent company HockeyTech’s Scouting and Player Information System. To find out more about RinkNet, please visit http://HockeyTech.com/RinkNet
About ISS Hockey
ISS Hockey (International Scouting Services) is the world’s leading independent scouting and information provider on hockey prospects. Founded in 2002, ISS is a division of HockeyTech, a worldwide leader in hockey technology, analytics and information services. ISS scouts, evaluates, analyzes and ranks players internationally on behalf of its many clients. ISS data is widely utilized in the hockey world, building an industry leading reputation for the best and most comprehensive scouting information. The key to the success of ISS is the incredible worldwide network of ISS Hockey scouts. ISS scouts are within reach of every young hockey player in the world, and attend every major hockey tournament, in addition to thousands of league games. All players that we rank will have been seen and evaluated many times by several ISS scouts.
Get free ISS Hockey membership at: http://ISShockey.com/register
Follow ISS Hockey on Twitter: @ISShockey
Like ISS Hockey on Facebook: Facebook.com/ISShockey