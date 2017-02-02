Higher Ed Growth Launches New Master Vendor Division

“It’s another way to reduce complexity, cost and risk for our partners while supporting all of their enrollment goals.”

Higher Ed Growth (HEG), a full-service marketing agency specializing in post-secondary education, announced today a newly established Master Vendor Division. The new division is dedicated to providing fully managed lead generation services for its higher education clients.

Colleges and universities across the nation are feeling the impacts of changing student needs and heightened compliance. As a result, schools are placing greater emphasis on finding and securing quality applicants.

“It’s difficult for schools to focus on quality leads and conversions when resources are tied up in the generation process,” said Frank Healy, President and CEO of HEG. “With the Master Vendor Division, our partners are able to hand this time-consuming part of the process off to our team of experts and focus on enrolling students and creating positive outcomes.”

The Master Vendor Division will offer a fully managed suite of services that include vendor management, campaign builds, scoring integration, lifecycle tracking, and customizable reporting utilizing HEG’s proprietary technologies.

“It’s another way to reduce complexity, cost and risk for our partners while supporting all of their enrollment goals,” said Joe Laskowski, Managing Partner and Chief Marketing Officer. “This is a service we have always offered, but it was time to dedicate the proper attention and resources to support the growing demand.”

In December 2016, the company moved to a larger Tempe location in preparation for its new division.

About Higher Ed Growth

Higher Ed Growth (HEG) is a full-service marketing agency specializing in post-secondary education. HEG uses proprietary technology to deliver targeted enrollment leads to for-profit and nonprofit education clients. In addition to lead generation, HEG offers services such as white label software solutions, inquiry management and enrollment analytics – with the ultimate goal of boosting enrollment and retention numbers for clients. HEG was named one of the Best Places to Work in 2015 and 2016 by Phoenix Business Journal. The company was also featured in Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest growing companies in the US in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Visit http://www.higheredgrowth.com or stay connected with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.