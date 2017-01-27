Baltimore Ravens football great Ray Lewis today announced that his new limited edition premium bourbon, Ray’s Reserve, will sponsor California Chrome at the inaugural $12 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the richest thoroughbred race of all time. California Chrome, the 2014 and 2016 “Horse of the Year” winner, will race one final time this Saturday, Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, FL.

Ray’s Reserve is a 90-proof bourbon released through North Carolina-based Daytoon Distributors, which Lewis co-founded in 2016 and serves as CEO.

The Pegasus World Cup is the creation of Frank Stronach, founder of the Stronach Group, one of the most influential owners in thoroughbred racing. His daughter, Belinda Stronach, Chairman & President of the Stronach Group, has since taken his vision and fashioned a world-class event that signals a transformative moment for the sport. California Chrome, already the all-time leading North American earner, would retire to stud with over $20 million in career earnings with a victory in the Pegasus.

As part of the sponsorship, Ray’s Reserve branding will be present on pants worn by Jockey Victor Espinoza and visible on both Team Chrome’s and Ray Lewis’ vast social networks. NBC will be airing 90 minutes of live national coverage, which will provide significant exposure for Ray’s Reserve.

“We’re delighted to partner with Ray’s Reserve for the Pegasus as future Hall of Famer Ray Lewis is one of the greatest football players of all time, and California Chrome is one of the greatest to ever take to the track,” said Duncan Taylor, owner of California Chrome. “Additionally, the charitable mission of Ray’s Reserve aligns so well with our family’s commitment to giving back, with another great example being our partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research.”

“I’m excited that the first major partnership for Ray’s Reserve is with the number one thoroughbred in the world,” said Ray Lewis. “Ray’s Reserve is a premium hand-crafted small batch bourbon that appeals to a discerning clientele, and we’ve found the right audience with California Chrome and the Pegasus World Cup. I’m looking forward to rooting for Chrome as he tries to try to cap of his remarkable career win a victory in the richest race in history.”

Ray’s Reserve was bottled on May 15, 2016, which is Ray Lewis’s birthday. It will be available to the public starting on Feb. 15. Only 100 bottles will be sold at a cost of $250. The only exception will be the bottle numbered “052,” a reference to Lewis’ football number, which will cost $25,000. Proceeds will benefit “It’s My Time To Shine” by providing college scholarships and internships for women.

To commemorate this extraordinary event, Ray’s Reserve has set aside bottle number “012,” which is California Chrome’s post position in the Pegasus, for an upcoming charity auction. The bottle will be signed by Ray Lewis and Victor Espinoza, with all proceeds going to charity. Details will be posted shortly on http://www.WorldsRichestRacehorse.com.

The deal was managed by NYC-based Leverage Agency, the exclusive sales and marketing agency for California Chrome and various other elite properties. In 2014, Leverage managed the sponsorships for then Triple Crown contender California Chrome, which included major deals with Skechers and Breathe Right. Leverage also managed the sponsorships for Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, which included high-profile sponsorships with Wheels Up and Monster Energy.

About Daytoon Distributors

North Carolina-based Daytoon Distributors focuses on sourcing and producing world-class products that consumers can be proud to own and delighted to share with friends. Daytoon carefully inspects every manufacturing facility and overseas production, packaging and shipping to ensure that every step meets our high standards as well as yours. For more information, please visit http://www.daytoon.com

About Leverage Agency

Headquartered in NYC, Leverage Agency is a full service sports, entertainment and media marketing company. Our accomplished staff brings deep expertise in creating 360° marketing partnerships through branded packaging, sponsorship sales, public relations, experiential marketing, and asset valuation/ROI analytics. For more information, please visit http://www.leverageagency.com