Red Cross Volunteer Delivers Mountain House Meals to Victims of Portland, OR Hotel Fire

OFD Foods, LLC -- the largest diversified freeze dried food company in North America -- answered the call of the American Red Cross Cascades Region to provide food for victims of the January fire at the Hotel Alder in Portland, OR.

As a major employer in the mid-Willamette Valley, OFD Foods mission is “To Feed and Comfort in Times of Need”. This donation comes as part of OFD Foods “More Than Words” program, where the company demonstrates its mission with tangible actions. In the case of the Hotel Alder fire, OFD Foods donated 900 of its Mountain House® brand meals to provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner for affected residents.

“The Red Cross provides food, shelter, comfort and hope to families impacted by disasters every day in Oregon and Southwest Washington,” said Tristen Ross, Director of Corporate Partnerships at American Red Cross Cascades Region, “The Hotel Alder fire was challenging because so many people needed immediate shelter, food, clothing, and more at the peak of our recent winter storm activity. Mountain House’s donation of freeze-dried meals enabled Red Cross disaster workers and shelter residents to safely stay in the shelter during the weather and have reliable, nourishing meals.”

“OFD Foods has a long history of community involvement,” added Jim Merryman, President and CEO of OFD Foods, LLC., “Losing your home in the middle of winter is a terrible thing to have happen. When the Red Cross reached out, we immediately worked to see what we could do to provide food and comfort to those who were displaced by the fire. We encourage other local businesses to reach out to the Red Cross as well, to see how they can help in the mission to alleviate human suffering in our communities.”

About OFD Foods, LLC

Based in Albany, Ore., OFD Foods, LLC has been a major employer in the mid-Willamette Valley since 1963. Employing more than 400 people, they are the largest diversified freeze dried food manufacturer in North America and a foremost expert in the world in freeze dried product manufacturing. OFD Foods partners with major national and worldwide food brands and retailers, as well as the United States Military in developing and making premium foods. OFD Foods is also the parent company of the Mountain House® brand, which accounts for two thirds of all just-add-water camping meals sold in North America.

The Red Cross Cascades Region – provides services in Oregon and Southwest Washington

The American Red Cross is a leader in providing relief to single-family, multi-family and community emergencies; national and international disasters; and helping people to prevent, prepare for and respond to disasters. In the Cascades Region, which covers the vast area of Oregon and Southwest Washington, approximately 2,500 volunteers provide response, relief and recovery services; save lives through health and safety training; provide assistance to active military members, their families and local veterans; and ensure we maintain a safe and stable blood supply for patients in need.