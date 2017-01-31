Through a purely transparent and ethical approach, and a technology platform that reduces dangerous and inappropriate care, BeneCard PBF has delivered a 2016 book of business trend of only 1.05 percent, including specialty.

BeneCard PBF, a pure pass-through PBM, has earned top rankings in the annual PBM Customer Satisfaction Report published by the Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) - in all categories in which it was evaluated. The survey focused on more than 35 criteria and compared all major PBMs. In overall satisfaction, BeneCard PBF scored a perfect 10.

According to the report, BeneCard PBF clients were “highly satisfied” in all categories and the company scored a 9.8 (out of 10) or better. The average overall satisfaction across all PBMs was only 7.8. BeneCard PBF’s commitment to service and its Advanced Rx Clinical Care™ program, which helps contain costs and reduce trend, contributed to the poll’s results. Through a purely transparent and ethical approach, and a technology platform that reduces dangerous and inappropriate care, BeneCard PBF has delivered a 2016 book of business trend of only 1.05 percent, including specialty.

The survey’s emphasis on satisfaction, transparency and alignment of interests with clients, substantiates the BeneCard PBF model. This evolved style of pharmacy benefits management offers a one-of-a-kind pass-through model with unmatched ethics and smart clinical programs. “We are honored to receive the highest rankings among PBMs in 2015 and now in 2016. We earned this because we do what’s right and fair and find innovative ways to consistently deliver service and savings to clients through advanced clinical care and end-to-end transparency,” reports Michael Perry, BeneCard PBF President. “Our employees bring their talent, care and diligence to every task and each broker, consultant, customer and member they serve.”

“For plan sponsors that value service and savings, we are a proven solution,” says Kenneth Ullman, BeneCard PBF Chairman of the Board. “This survey clearly demonstrates that we deliver on our promises. Our clients appreciate the BeneCard PBF difference and we are honored by the praise they’ve bestowed upon us.”

Please contact Brianna Farulla at brianna(at)rosica(dot)com for a summary of survey results.

About BeneCard PBF

Through functional medicine and proactive clinical programs,BeneCard PBF enhances patient outcomes while lowering prescription drug costs. With offices in Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, BeneCard PBF administers fixed-rate and self-funded prescription benefit programs. The company offers innovative solutions to control costs while providing the highest quality service available in prescription benefit management, 24/7/365.

About PBMI

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) has been providing research and education for more than 20 years to help healthcare benefit executives work with pharmacy benefit managers in an effort to improve the design and management of drug benefit programs. The 2016 PBMI survey was completed by 507 U.S. plan sponsors, representing more than 54.7 million members.