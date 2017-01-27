TeraGanix Announces Expansion Throughout North American Market

TeraGanix, a Texas-based company that develops products using authentic, natural technology, announced it has begun expanding its brand reach throughout North America through a variety of new marketing and sales strategies.

Originally named EM America, TeraGanix was re-branded in 2010 and reached an exclusive agreement with EM Research Organization to become the continental United States and Canadian marketing partner for Effective Microorganisms® products. The company is especially known for its Pro EM-1® probiotic, the first probiotic on the market to contain photosynthetic bacteria.

“We are thrilled to be taking the next steps forward as a company to expand our market reach in the United States and Canada,” said Eric Lancaster, Executive VP. “We have made it a priority to push forward with our marketing and reach out to brand new people all over North America who can benefit from our products. We’re very much looking forward to what the future has in store for us.”

Pro Em-1 was the very first Effective Microorganisms® product made for human consumption. It combines three different groups of microbes, including lactic acid bacteria, yeast and photosynthetic bacteria. The result is a healthier, more balanced digestive and immune system, which is particularly helpful to people who regularly suffer from gastrointestinal distress. The product helps fight off infections, suppress pathogens that cause digestive imbalances, and provides extra nutrition.

The manufacturing process of Pro Em-1® is what sets it apart from other similar products on the market. It is fermented, and retains many of the important metabolites that help it fight off bacterial problems in the digestive system. With a diversity of species and metabolites paired with live, non-freeze dried microbes, Pro Em-1® works better than 99 percent of the other probiotic products on the market, even though it contains lower colony counts.

“We are pleased to be able to expand our marketing operations in North America and help more people than ever before find relief from the digestive issues that have been plaguing them,” said Lancaster.

For more information about TeraGanix and its products, visit http://www.teraganix.com