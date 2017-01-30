The Lohalo App Is Now Highlighted On GreatApps.com

GreatApps.com, a media company that focuses on app marketing and consumer use of apps is very excited to feature the Lohalo app on its exclusive app discovery platform. The Lohalo app is free to download and can be viewed on GreatApps.com and in the App Store.

Lohalo is a location specific app that is designed to connect people that are within a 10 mile radius. One of the unique features of Lohalo is that the message recipients using the app are matched based on hashtags/keywords used by the sender in the message. This is an important feature to reach other users with the same interests.

“The local focus is particularly useful for those looking to connect with others who want to engage in or are interested in a similar activity -- such as seeking participants for a recreational sport such as tennis, creating awareness for a charity event, posting or searching for anything from roommate listings to yard sales to lost pets, and many more.” stated Mirza Asghar founder and creator of the Lohalo app.

While using the Lohalo app, users do not have to disclose any personal identity information. In fact other users will not be able to discover anyone's exact location, just the zip code of other app users. The developer of the app felt it was important to keep security in mind, yet also wanted to create an app that is effective.

The app makes it easy to connect with others that are in a specific area. Simply create different hash tags to attract others with the same interest. The app is also a great way to organize fund raisers, charity work and is even an effective tool if someone happens to lose a pet - simple enter #LostDog in the post while using the app.

Rick Singer, CEO of GreatApps.com stated, “This is a simple app that is effective for meeting new people in your community with similar interest. The app is also fantastic for discovering new things in your area.”

To learn more about the app, visit:

https://www.lohalo.com

or

http://greatapps.com/lohalo

About GreatApps.com:

The GreatApps.com exclusive app discovery platform showcases apps to people who may have never thought to search for them. To provide the best user experience, only a select number of apps to be added daily. The GreatApps.com platform is membership based only -- all apps are subject to approval.