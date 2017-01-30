Willig, Williams & Davidson Attorney Receives Community Service Award

Philadelphia labor, employment and workers’ compensation firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is pleased to announce that attorney Ryan Allen Hancock recently received Philadelphia’s 3rd Senatorial District Community Service Award for his contributions to the district.

State Sen. Shirley M. Kitchen selected Hancock for the honor due to his “hard work and dedication to helping her constituents.”

Hancock co-founded and is board chair of the Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity and its Criminal Record Expungement Project. He also is a member of the Young Professional Advisory Board for the Bethesda Project, which provides shelter housing and other support to chronically homeless men and women.

An experienced employment law attorney, Hancock is a passionate advocate for working people who have suffered discrimination in the workplace. At Willig, Williams & Davidson, Hancock is of counsel and chair of the firm’s Employment Law Department.

He counsels and represents clients in matters relating to sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and whistleblower actions, wrongful termination, employee benefits, overtime and wage and hour concerns, and employment agreements, including contract negotiation, non-compete agreements, and severance.

Before joining Willig, Williams & Davidson, Hancock was assistant chief counsel of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, the Commonwealth’s civil rights enforcement agency. As assistant chief counsel, he successfully litigated a wide range of discrimination matters including claims based upon sexual orientation, religious accommodation, disability, race, sex, and denial of employment based on a criminal record.

