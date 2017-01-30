Bug Busters USA Earns Mark of Excellence in Pest Management

“Becoming QualityPro Certified was important to us, because we strive to offer consumers the best in pest management.”

Bug Busters USA, a pest management company with 33 years in business, has earned the QualityPro Certification— the mark of excellence in pest management.

Becoming a QualityPro Certified company means that Bug Busters has taken extraordinary steps to ensure that consumers can rely on them. From running criminal background checks on all of employees to using environmentally sound integrated pest management practices, QualityPro Certified companies are committed to providing consumers with the most professional services.

“Becoming QualityPro Certified was important to us, because we strive to offer consumers the best in pest management,” says Chief Operating Officer Court Parker. “This designation offers consumers solid proof of the thoroughness and quality our company’s services.”

QualityPro Certified companies have met qualifications built around four key principles: Business Operations, Consumer Relations, Environmental Stewardship and Technician Training. These qualifications include employing only highly trained, credentialed employees; offering a clear, easy-to-understand warranty and termite service agreement; maintaining a drug-free workplace; advertising truthfully and ethically; and maintaining an up-to-date insurance policy.

Bug Busters is proud to be serving its communities as a QualityPro Certified company. For more information on pest prevention for all seasons, please visit bugbustersusa.com. For further details on scheduling an interview with a Bug Busters expert who can share creepy crawly facts and pest-prevention ideas, please contact court(at)bugbustersusa(dot)com or 1-800-210-6262.

QualityPro is the mark of excellence in pest management. This certification program is increasing the professionalism of the industry through self-regulation; stimulating consumer demand through increased confidence and a higher public perception of industry professionalism; and providing marketing opportunities to participating companies by recognizing commitment to excellence and higher performance standards. For more information, visit http://www.qualitypro.org.

###

Bug Busters has been family owned and operated since 1984 and is committed to providing top-notch residential and commercial pest control services in the Southeast. While offering the most effective pest control services available, Bug Busters is dedicated to doing so with respect for the environment. The company focuses on the control, removal and monitoring of all types of crawling and flying pests including mosquitoes, rodents, bed bugs, termites, spiders and more. Bug Busters stresses the importance of knowing customers personally and offering thorough and tailored service with a vow to excellence in the products and services that it provides.