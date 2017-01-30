The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (The Centers), the largest orthopaedic group in the country, continues its expansion throughout Virginia with the addition of Robert Dombrowski, MD, FAAOS, at its Prince William Orthopaedics, Hand Surgery & Sports Medicine Care Center in McLean, Va. Dr. Dombrowski specializes in sports medicine and joint replacement of the shoulder, knee and hip.

“At The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, we are committed to offering the most specialized, compassionate and highest-quality musculoskeletal care in the community,” said Subir Jossan, MD, treasurer of The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics and founder of the Prince William Orthopaedics, Hand Surgery & Sports Medicine Care Center. “Dr. Dombrowski shares these values and was a natural fit as we sought to enhance our sports medicine and joint replacement offerings in Northern Virginia. We’re thrilled to welcome him to our practice, allowing us to care for even more patients throughout the community.”

A board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Dombrowski’s extensive surgical offerings include: arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder, hip and knee, ACL reconstruction, shoulder rotator cuff repair, shoulder instability repair, treatment of meniscal and cartilage injuries, basic fracture care and more. With a strong expertise in sports medicine, Dr. Dombrowski has served as a team physician covering the DC United MLS Soccer Team, the Women’s World Cup Soccer Tournament, Marshall High School and Westfield High School. He also has a special interest in joint replacements of the hip, knee and shoulder, performing minimally invasive and traditional hip and knee surgery, as well as traditional and reverse shoulder replacements. He uses computer navigation for total knee replacements and performs robotic-assisted partial knee replacements.

Dr. Dombrowski will treat patients at the care center’s McLean, Va. office at 1515 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 202, and he has hospital privileges at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital, INOVA Northern Virginia Surgery Center and the Surgical Specialty Center of the Mid-Atlantic.

“I’m excited to join The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, a forward-thinking organization that’s embracing innovation to provide the best possible patient experience,” said Dr. Dombrowski. “I look forward to caring for patients through the highly coveted private practice model of care, while having the opportunity to collaborate with more than 170 of the region’s most skilled surgeons and specialists.”

“In 2013, more than 120 orthopaedic physicians came together amidst mounting financial pressures to form The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics,” said Dennis Tritinger, executive director, The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics. “Through our unique business model, we have been able to empower private practice physicians to thrive in this time of unprecedented healthcare disruption. It’s rewarding to see so many physicians expressing interest in our organization, inspired by our commitment to the highest-quality orthopaedic care at an affordable cost.”

Dr. Dombrowski is an American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery Fellow and a member of the Virginia Orthopedic Society. He received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University and completed his residency at Georgetown University Medical Center. He has been recognized as a “Top Doctor” from Northern Virginia Magazine, Consumer Checkbook and Consumer Research Council of America. He joins The Centers from OrthoVirginia, where he has been employed since 1998.

