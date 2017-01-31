ISPA Welcomes New Trustee to Board

Carol Eicher I am honored to join the leaders of our industry on the ISPA Board of Trustees and very much look forward to working with them to promote positive advancements in the bedding industry

The International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) welcomes Carol Eicher, President and Chief Executive Officer at Innocor Inc., to the ISPA Board of Trustees. “I am honored to join the leaders of our industry on the ISPA Board of Trustees and very much look forward to working with them to promote positive advancements in the bedding industry,” said Eicher. “At Innocor Inc., we are passionate about innovating products through technology, materials and design. I’m excited to share that passion with the Board to tackle the current issues, advance industry goals and better the industry as a whole.”

Before joining Innocor in 2014, Eicher spent 30 years in the chemical industry in manufacturing, commercial and executive leadership roles. Immediately prior to taking on her role at Innocor, she was business president for Coatings and Construction at Dow Chemical, which bears many similarities to Innocor’s business, from a technology, sales channel and market perspective. Prior to that, Eicher was an executive officer with Rohm and Haas, which was acquired by Dow. She held multiple business leadership roles with Rohm and Haas, earlier, at Ashland Inc. Eicher began her career at DuPont, spending 13 years in manufacturing leadership roles. As Innocor’s CEO, Carol is responsible for the overall strategy, growth and operations of the Company.

“I look forward to the insights that Carol will contribute as a new ISPA Trustee as we plan for the future of the Association,” said ISPA President Ryan Trainer. “On behalf of the full ISPA membership, I thank Carol for volunteering her time and effort to serve in this position.”

Eicher’s term runs through March 2019.

About the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA)

Established in 1915, the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the growth, profitability and stature of the mattress industry. As the industry’s trade organization, ISPA represents nearly 700 mattress manufacturers and suppliers throughout the world.

ISPA provides a wide range of services that benefit its membership. These include exclusive industry surveys and statistics, government advocacy support, educational offerings, the industry’s ISPA EXPO trade show, safety research through its Sleep Products Safety Council, consumer research and education through its Better Sleep Council, BedTimes and Sleep Savvy publications.

The Board of Trustees sets ISPA policy and direction by; approving the annual budget, adopting a strategic plan, setting advocacy and program priorities and evaluates overall ISPA performance. The Sleep Products Safety Council (SPSC) provides consumer information, supports research and promotes activities that advance the safety of sleep products.

To learn more, visit http://www.sleepproducts.org or contact info(at)sleepproducts(dot)org.

