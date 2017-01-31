Dr. Douglas Slaughter, MD “Dr. Slaughter offers an invaluable level of orthopedic expertise to our team.” – Dr. Scott Katzman.

NJ Spine & Orthopedic announces the arrival of Dr. Douglas Slaughter, who joins the expert minimally invasive spine care team as an orthopedic surgeon. NJ Spine & Orthopedic, a nationwide leader in minimally invasive spine surgery, treats patients with back and neck pain using state-of-the-art techniques.

Dr. Slaughter is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, who has been successfully practicing minimally invasive techniques for over 21 years, with a strong focus in reconstructive surgery for spinal injuries. Dr. Slaughter treats patients who experience conditions that affect muscles, bones, and joints due to sports and high-impact activity injuries, as well as age-related injuries due to degenerative spine conditions. Other areas of expertise include spinal stenosis and osteoarthritis.

“Dr. Slaughter offers an invaluable level of orthopedic expertise to our team,” Dr. Scott Katzman, founder of NJ Spine & Orthopedic, said. “His dedication to treating every patient with the least invasive methods possible has allowed him to become a leading U.S. spine surgeon and a true asset to the NJSO team and our patients.”

One of the many reasons we hired Dr. Slaughter was due to his vast experience with artificial disc replacement. Since we believe in maintaining motion in the cervical spine, his extensive training was a perfect fit to NJ Spine & Orthopedic. Dr. Slaughter’s bed side manner is top notch and patients love his gentle approach.

Dr. Slaughter, a veteran of the United States Army Reserves, received his medical degree from The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and served his residency in orthopedic surgery at Maricopa Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. He further honed his orthopedic expertise in spinal reconstructive surgery in New York City at Beth Israel Spine Institute under the direction of Dr. Michael Neuwirth. Other previous spine care experience includes Sonoran Spine Center in Phoenix, Arizona, where he personally developed spinal reconstructive surgery and minimally invasive surgery practices.

About NJ Spine & Orthopedic

NJ Spine & Orthopedic is a minimally invasive spine treatment center with offices throughout New Jersey, New York and Florida. The award-winning team of orthopedic surgeons and medical staff offer the latest technology and treatments to repair conditions of the spine that lead to back and neck pain. With over 50 years of combined surgery experience, NJ Spine & Orthopedic operates under a comprehensive treatment philosophy ranging from pain management methods to minimally invasive surgery, and is committed to finding the least invasive and most effective treatments for patients suffering from neck and back pain.

