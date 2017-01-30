USAePay Mobile Application is EMV Certified on MP Devices

More and more merchants are using mobile devices in their retail business to process credit card transactions

USAePay, an industry leading payment gateway, is proud to announce EMV certification by major processing platforms including, Global Payments, First Data Nashville, and TSYS. This certification will allow merchants to accept EMV payments through USAePay's mobile application. USAePay is one of the better conclusively certified payment solutions obtainable today.

"We are thrilled to be done with these EMV certifications," says Martin Drake, President of USAePay. "With the changing payment landscape, it will be very important for merchants to have multiple secure options for processing. These certifications will help give our resellers the tools needed to compete in this changing landscape."

This certification includes the MP devices, a mobile hardware solution, that enables merchants to accept EMV, contactless (Apple Pay and Samsung Pay), and swipe transactions. The MP devices are currently certified on USAePay's mobile application and meet Level 1 as well as Level 2 PCI security standards by offering business owners a next generation mobile payment solution.

"The industry has shown that each year more and more merchants are using mobile devices in their retail business to process credit card transactions. We are excited to offer a complete EMV, NFC, and MSR solution to these merchants.," said Ben Goretsky, CEO at USAePay.

USAePay is committed to enhancing its solutions for merchants. The EMV certification is constructed to protect USAePay merchants from credit card fraud and also process payments securely through EMV technology. USAePay also consistently works hard to find new and innovative methods to improve the experience of merchants.

To learn more about the EMV certification, please visit http://www.USAePay.com or call 866.USA.EPAY (872-3729).

About USAePay

USAePay is an industry leading payment gateway offering channel friendly payment solutions based in Los Angeles, CA. USAePay takes pride in its high-level security, making it a priority and ensuring transactions processed securely. The industry leading payment gateway is one of the first to become Level-1 PCI Compliant, continually developing ways to improve the service they offer to clients.