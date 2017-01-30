Lost in Space, a tilt-a-whirl ride, is one of the new attractions being added with the expansion In addition to Bounce Town, Incredible Pizza is adding brand‐new Formula One style go‐karts and a tilt-a‐whirl ride called Lost in Space.

America’s Incredible Pizza Company plans to unveil an expansion on February 10th that will increase the size of the game room by 6,000 square feet, adding new experiences and updating existing ones.

Included in the expansion will be Bounce Town, a separate area with seven inflatables for children 15 and under.

In addition to Bounce Town, Incredible Pizza is adding brand‐new Formula One style go‐karts and a tilt-a‐whirl ride called Lost in Space.

The expansion is slated to open Friday, February 10th at 5 pm. Says Incredible Pizza VP of Marketing, Tim Hershberger, “We’re excited to add Bounce Town to our Memphis area location. We think it’s the perfect place for children to exercise, burn off energy, and jump to their heart’s content.”

There are four themed rooms to choose from when dining at America’s Incredible Pizza: a 50s‐era family room with nostalgic TV shows playing, a 50s‐era diner with music, a drive‐in themed room that plays family‐friendly movies, and a gymnasium that plays modern family‐friendly shows or the latest game.

They also offer a buffet full of variety, more than the pizza and pasta the name might imply. Other offerings include chicken pot pie, fried rice, chicken nuggets, and a taco and nacho bar. They also offer gluten free pizza, healthy pizza options, and full salad and dessert bars.

Home to six fully‐owned Family Entertainment Centers and four franchisees, America’s Incredible Pizza is smoke and alcohol free and offers seating for hundreds of people. Since their humble beginnings, their priority has been to provide guests with exceptional food, thrilling games, and fun‐filled memories for a lifetime. They offer an all‐you‐can‐eat buffet and a variety of attractions, including laser tag, go-karts, and bumper cars. The game room also holds over 100 video and prize games. To follow details of the expansion, visit MemphisIPC.com/expansion.