Annually MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) honors member companies who go above and beyond in the areas of safety and service.

MEA’s Life Sustaining Award honors member company employees who go out of their way to save the life, or attempt to save the life of another. Member companies are encouraged to nominate an individual who has performed such a heroic deed. Past honorees have rescued people from car accidents, heart attacks, and choking.

The Accident Prevention Data Survey & Awards recognizes companies with outstanding safety records. All MEA member natural gas and electric utility companies that submit 2016 safety data are eligible for the award; companies with the lowest incident rate by number of hours worked earn the MEA Accident Prevention Award. Last year’s award recipients include Austin Utilities in Austin, MN; ComEd in Oakbrook, IL; Enbridge St. Lawrence Gas in Massena, NY; and WEC Energy Group in Milwaukee, WI. The data gathered through the submission process is summarized to create a safety benchmark report and shared with all participating companies for reference and comparison.

The MEA Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding individuals who have contributed significantly to their company and the energy industry through exceptional service in MEA committees, conferences, and training classes. “The recipients of the Hall of Fame are leaders and contributors to the energy industry,” said John Gann, program services vice president, MEA. “They are respected for their knowledge, their expertise, and their eagerness to share that knowledge and expertise with others. The energy industry is better and safer thanks to the efforts of these individuals.” The program is open to individuals currently employed by or retired from MEA member companies. Both utility and associate (vendor company) personnel are eligible.

Patrick Van Beek, president, MEA says, “Midwest ENERGY Association relies on the members of MEA to lead, provide ideas, and guidance. This ensures our association continues to be member driven. The MEA Hall of Fame Award recognizes and acknowledges those individuals that contribute tremendous amounts of time and energy.”

All nominations and safety data submissions are due March 15, 2017.

