ClickUp Ranked Best Project Management Tool on TaskReports

ClickUp received a score of 9.5/10 – the highest of all scores given.

TaskReports is a website which ranks and reviews all available project management software to help businesses decide from the many available options.

The review site emphasizes functionality and design in their rating system, aside from sheer scope of features.

TaskReports had the following to say about ClickUp in their review, “We were shocked by the inherent clarity of this tool leading to the fastest onboarding process of any of the apps we reviewed. We believe that great design will become the new standard for all software, personal or enterprise.”

ClickUp hopes to maintain it’s ranking as it proceeds with a large-scale roll out in the coming months.

The team is prioritizing growth and user acquisition as they shift out of the product development phase.

Brian Evans, CEO of ClickUp, said the following, “We’ve been excited to get ClickUp into people’s hands and are extremely excited at the response we’re seeing so far. The feedback we’ve gotten has surpassed our best-case scenario.”

Learn more about ClickUp at their website: https://clickup.com