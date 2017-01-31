WHAT:

SnapApp, provider of the leading SaaS platform used by B2B marketers to create, publish, manage and measure interactive content, will host “Marketing Fit,” an exclusive, hands-on workshop for B2B marketers looking to ditch their PDF-first marketing strategies and create stronger, more balanced approaches. The workshop will focus on three key areas of importance for future campaigns:



Balance - How to connect your content to your target audience at each stage of the funnel, and how to use that map to create new content.

Strength - How to build on and use existing content for 2017’s content-enabled campaigns.

Flexibility - How to revamp your marketing playbook to reduce the over-reliance on lead-gated PDFs and focus more on creating conversations with your prospects.

Matt Heinz, president and founder of Heinz Marketing Group, will keynote the event and provide insights into breaking away from the status quo. Other sessions will be led by members of the SnapApp team and will discuss content-enabled campaign strategies, strengthening campaigns and building interactive content.

At the end of the half-day workshop, marketers will come away with three usable items: a content repurposing plan, a personalized content-to-persona-to-funnel stage audit and their own interactive piece of content.

WHEN & WHERE:

Marketing Fit Workshop

Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Loft at 600 F, 600 F St NW Washington, DC 20004

For Tickets and more information: http://workshop.snapapp.com/DC/

WHO:

Matt Heinz is president and founder of Heinz Marketing. With more than 15 years of marketing, business development and sales experience, he is an expert in delivering measurable results with greater sales, revenue growth, product success and customer loyalty.

Aaron Dun is the senior vice president of marketing for SnapApp. With more than 20 years of marketing experience, Dun is an expert in impacting the visibility and growth of B2B software, services and companies by blending innovative metrics with data-driven marketing strategies.

