FirstService Residential Expands its Footprint in Southwest Las Vegas

FirstService Residential has been selected by Cache Homeowners Association as its new provider of professional community management services.

Cache is a small community consisting of 48 single-family homes in the southwestern area of Las Vegas. Located off of South Teepee and West Patrick Lanes, residents enjoy common area landscaping, convenient access to many nearby shopping centers and amenities such as bike paths, jogging trails, and breathtaking mountain views. FirstService Residential assumed management responsibilities on January 1, 2017.

“FirstService Residential has a long history of providing solutions and enhancing communities by providing local market expertise, personalized attention, and exceptional service as resources that add value to each community we serve,” said Cameron Clark, business development manager for FirstService Residential in Nevada. “Our goal is to provide the Cache board of directors and residents the additional resources and hands on support that they need to excel as a community.”

Southwest Las Vegas is a popular and rapidly growing area of the city. The submarket has seen tremendous growth and has out-paced the City of Henderson as the fastest growing area of the Las Vegas valley. It is home to luxury communities such as Spanish Trails, Rhodes Ranch, and the master-planned community of Summerlin. New projects include The UNLV Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, the new 351,000-square-foot IKEA store and thousands of single-family homes.

