American Crane & Equipment Corporation Catapults into 2017!

Employees put their catapults to the test!

At the end of every year, American Crane holds a holiday party and training event for its employees.

Karen Norheim, Executive Vice President of American Crane & Equipment Corporation said, “These events give our employees the chance to collaborate and develop team building skills, while embracing the spirit of giving.”

From this team building activity, American Crane donated over one thousand servings of food to the Transitional Housing Programs at the Reading YMCA. Ryan Herrera, Assistant Director of the YMCA Housing Programs said, “This food will feed over 170 people. The Reading YMCA is very grateful to American Crane for this generous gift.”

The Reading YMCA Transitional Housing Programs were created in 1998 to help homeless men and women achieve self-sufficiency. The 11 transitional housing programs accommodate men, women, and children many of whom are homeless, recovering from substance use disorder, or escaping domestic violence. These housing programs also aid homeless veterans and individuals transitioning between treatment centers/prisons and independent living.

