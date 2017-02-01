MHEDA members represent the best of our industry, and those who earn the MVP Award have documented that excellence and commitment to their customers, employees and the material handling industry.

A long-established member of the warehouse storage solution community, QMH has been providing companies throughout California with material handling products and storage solutions since 1991. QMH’s success is demonstrated by the fact that it has appeared multiple times in LA Business Journal’s list of top 100 businesses. QMH has also won the paper’s Latino Business of the Year Award, and was recently ranked #66 on its list of 100 fastest growing LA businesses.

To qualify for the annual MHEDA MVP Award, companies are required to provide evidence of their commitment to their partners in business including their customers, employees and suppliers. They must satisfy criteria in the following important areas:



Industry Advocacy

Customer Service & Safety Practices

Business Networking

Continuing Education

Business Best Practices

“There are not many companies that we have that solid of a relationship with and it’s due to the integrity of everyone at QMH. No matter what the project - forklifts, conveyors or racking, QMH has always been there to investigate and provide quality products, solutions and services,” said an Operations Supervisor for a QMH client in the utility industry.

“MHEDA members represent the best of our industry, and those who earn the MVP Award have documented that excellence and commitment to their customers, employees and the material handling industry,” said Scott Lee, MHEDA’s 2016 Chairman of the Board and President of Schaumburg, IL based Conveyor Solutions, Inc. “MHEDA is very proud of our MVP Award winners,” he continued.

MHEDA is the only national trade association dedicated solely to improving the proficiency of independent material handling distributors. The association represents close 650 companies in the material handling business. For more information, visit http://www.mheda.org.

About Quality Material Handling, Inc.

A trusted member of the shipping and storage community, QMH has been providing companies throughout California with material handling products and storage solutions since 1991. QMH takes pride in being family-run and Women- and Minority-owned Business Enterprises (WMBE) certified in California by The Supplier Clearinghouse. Appearing multiple times in LA Business Journal’s top 100 businesses, winning the LA Business Journal's Latino Business of the Year Award, and being ranked #66 on their list of 100 fastest growing LA businesses are just some of the highlights that illustrate QMH’s success.