Financial Planner Michael Solari Named 40 Under Forty Award Recipient

Michael Solari, CFP®, has been named one of New Hampshire Union Leader’s 40 Under Forty recipients for 2017. Solari is a fee-only financial planner and owner of Solari Financial Planning.

The Union Leader selects some of New Hampshire’s highest-achieving young professionals for its 40 Under Forty program. Winners are nominated by their peers for this distinction. Solari and other award winners will be honored at a reception in Concord on March 15.

“I am honored that I was nominated and selected for the 2017 40 Under Forty program,” Solari said. “My mission is to help my clients take the guesswork out of building their wealth and reaching their goals.”

Solari specializes in working with physicians to organize their finances while promoting a fiduciary standard. He has nearly a decade of experience creating comprehensive financial plans for families and built his own firm from scratch in 2013.

Solari is also a member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) and the XY Planning Network.

You can view the full list of Union Leader’s 40 Under Forty recipients at unionleader.com.

About Solari Financial Planning

Solari Financial Planning is a fee-only financial planning firm with offices in Bedford, NH, Nashua, NH and Boston, MA. Owner Michael Solari, CFP®, has more than 10 years experience in personal financial planning.

Contact Solari Financial Planning at Michael(at)SolariFinancial(dot)com or schedule a meeting at SolariFinancial.com.