USAePay Releases New Merchant Console with Streamlined Functionalities

Users expect more and demand more from online interfaces. The new merchant console not only meets those demands but exceeds it.

USAePay released its new Merchant Console with a fresh user interface, innovative capabilities, and streamlined functionalities. The new console gives merchants convenient, simple, and productive ways to manage their customer order and product database. The simplified virtual terminal features an optimized user experience for managing batches, customizing reports, setting up fraud modules, and processing transactions.

Invoicing and EMV device management are two new important features that enhance the console and allow merchants to process payments efficiently. The invoice manager lets users add or customize invoices with appropriate selections including adding products, attaching logos, incorporating footers, and applying taxes. This essential easy-to-use solution will help merchants eliminate the paper cost and accept payments through online invoices.

"The online user experience has changed drastically over the past few years. Users expect more and demand more from online interfaces. The new merchant console not only meets those demands but exceeds it. It truly is the console for today's merchant," said Ben Goretsky, CEO at USAePay.

The device manager feature is a significant addition giving merchants the ability to connect payment processing devices to the new console. Store owners can easily pair their devices to the console through a WiFi network and start processing EMV, contactless, and swipe debit/credit card transactions. The device manager is ideal for businesses that accept payments using laptop or desktop computers.

USAePay works hard and consistently evolves to improve solutions offered to its merchants. Please visit http://www.usaepay.com to learn more about USAePay's Level 1 PCI Compliant payment gateway and the new merchant console.

***

About USAePay:

USAePay is an industry leading payment gateway offering channel friendly payment solutions based in Los Angeles, CA. USAePay takes pride in its high-level security, making it a priority and ensuring transactions processed securely. The industry leading payment gateway is one of the first to become Level-1 PCI Compliant, continually developing ways to improve the service they offer to clients.