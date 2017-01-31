PDQ Names Chuck Sarkis VP Government Sales, Southeast Region

Chuck Sarkis, VP Government Sales, Southeast Region, PDQ Manufacturing Chuck has the background to lead and make the most of PDQ’s participation in AbilityOne.

Chuck Sarkis has joined PDQ Manufacturing as vice president of government sales, southeast region. In his new post, he’ll be responsible for all aspects of sales support to a critical federal manufacturing partnership between the company and the National Industries for the Blind. PDQ is a recognized leader in door hardware solutions and services.

PDQ was selected as an AbilityOne® Enterprise Partner by NIB to offer a full line of door and security hardware assembled by people who are blind.

The products are available for purchase through the AbilityOne Program—a federal government program that creates jobs for people who are blind or have significant disabilities. All the products carry the PDQ SKILCRAFT® co-brand, which stands for quality products made by people who are blind. SKILCRAFT® is a registered trademark owned and licensed by NIB, the nation’s largest employment resource for people who are blind.

Under the partnership, PDQ supplies components, and the finished products are assembled by people who are blind employed by VisionCorps of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. VisionCorps is an NIB-associated non-profit agency dedicated to provide employment for people who are blind or have other disabilities. VisionCorps has been producing sub-assemblies for PDQ over the last five years.

In his new post, Sarkis said, he will work to maximize the advantages that arise out of the AbilityOne partnership. As mandatory-use products, hardware manufactured in the program must be specified whenever it complies with required specifications. “I’ll be working to build our contacts and sales with military engineers and procurement officers, writing specs and respond to federal solicitations,” he said.

Chuck holds a BS in Business Administration and has completed Masters Certificates in Commercial and Government Contract Management from Villanova University. His career has included extensive experience with business development, national sales, and sales management, over the past twenty years .

“Chuck has the background to lead and make the most of PDQ’s participation in AbilityOne,” said Bill Tell, PDQ Founder, President and CEO. “His participation in this initiative will ensure that it brings all intended benefits to everyone touched by the partnership, including participating workers who are blind.”

About PDQ

Family owned and managed for over 33 years, PDQ has maintained its commitment to remain

independent as a market leader, introducing cutting edge, innovative products and setting the standard for service, quality and value. Based in central Pennsylvania, PDQ serves its customers with a world-class offering of in-house engineered and manufacturing commercial-grade mortise locks, cylindrical locks, door closers, exit devices, flat goods, stand-alone electronic locks and electronic access control devices. “We’re one of the few remaining door hardware manufacturers still family-owned that offers that personal touch and independence that the larger, multi-national corporate conglomerates have difficultly matching. And that family spirit is what were able to relate to when serving our many, still family owned distributers,” said Bill Tell, Founder, President and CEO of PDQ Manufacturing. Built to exceed industry standards, PDQ’s products offer an exceptional value, quality, visual appeal and long service life, backed by the best warranty in the industry. Typical delivery is 1-3 days, with distribution centers in Kansas City, Mo., Auburn, Wash., and Salt Lake City, Utah.