This Fund represents the best ideas across all of ARK’s innovation-based themes.

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. (“American Beacon”), a leading provider of investment advisory services to institutional and retail markets, launched today the American Beacon ARK Disruptive Innovation Fund (Institutional: ADNIX, Investor: ADNPX, Y Class: ADNYX). The Fund became effective January 27.

“We are excited to launch our first product with ARK and provide our clients with greater access to their investment expertise,” Gene L. Needles, Jr., chairman, president and CEO of American Beacon, said. “This Fund represents the best ideas across all of ARK’s innovation-based themes and will likely have a low correlation to traditional investment strategies.”

The Fund’s sub-advisor, ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”), defines disruptive innovation companies as those that develop or benefit from new products, services, technologies or advancements that have the potential to disrupt existing markets or processes. The types of disruptive innovation companies that the Fund expects to invest in are those companies engaged in research relating to genomics, industrial innovation and automation, shared technology and the internet, or financial services/fintech, among others. ARK uses internally generated and externally sourced research and analysis to assemble a diverse array of information from which to identify disruptive innovation companies. The sub-advisor’s process for identifying investments uses both “top-down” (macro-economic and business-cycle analysis) and “bottom-up” (valuation, fundamental and quantitative measures) approaches to identify investment opportunities.

About American Beacon Advisors

Established in 1986, American Beacon Advisors, Inc. is a leading provider of investment advisory services to institutional and retail markets. American Beacon Advisors serves defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, corporations and other institutional investors, as well as retail clients. The firm also provides corporate cash management and fixed-income separate account management.

American Beacon Advisors manages the American Beacon Funds, a series of competitively priced mutual funds. The Funds employ a “manager of managers” investment style and currently include international and domestic equity, alternative investments, fixed-income and money market funds. As of December 31, 2016, American Beacon Advisors had $53.9 billion in assets under management. For more information, go to http://www.americanbeaconadvisors.com or follow on Twitter via @AmBeacon.

About ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC, headquartered in New York City, is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm, specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation. The firm is rooted in almost 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in disruptive innovations that are changing the way the world works and delivering outsized growth as industries transform. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, 3D printing, big data, machine learning, bitcoin and block-chain technology, cloud computing, energy storage, and DNA sequencing. ARK’s investment strategies include: industrial innovation, next generation internet, genomic revolution, fintech innovations, 3D printing, Israel innovative technologies and the overall ARK disruptive innovation strategy.

For additional information regarding ARK’s strategies, please visit http://www.ark-invest.com. Catherine D. Wood can be followed on Twitter at @CathieDWood and the firm’s themes can be tracked at @ARKindu, @ARKwebx0, @ARKgenome and @ARKblockchain.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and additional information regarding the Fund. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus, call 800.967.9009 or visit americanbeaconfunds.com. The prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Important Information: All investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Because the Fund may invest in fewer issuers than a more diversified portfolio, the fluctuating value of a single holding may have a greater effect on the value of the Fund. Companies that the sub-advisor believes are capitalizing on disruptive innovation and developing technologies to displace older technologies or create new markets may not in fact do so. Investing in foreign securities may involve heightened risk due to currency fluctuations and economic and political risks. To the extent the Fund invests more heavily in particular sectors, its performance will be sensitive to factors affecting those sectors. Information Technology sector companies may face intense competition and rapid product obsolescence, have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel, and lose patent, copyright and trademark protections. Investing in Health Care sector companies involves risk due to government regulations, product litigation, competitive forces, and loss of patent protection. Industrials sector companies are subject to risk due to changes in government regulations, world events, economic conditions, environmental damages, product liability claims and exchange rates. Please see the prospectus for a complete discussion of the Fund’s risks. There can be no assurances that the investment objectives of this Fund will be met.

