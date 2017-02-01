USAePay Announces CDE as New Key Injection Vendor

Industry leading payment gateway USAePay and CDE recently partnered to further secure merchant payment processing through contactless EMV and P2PE solutions. Offering a complete EMV solution, the Key Injection Facility (KIF) service offered by CDE acts as an integral part of encrypting the PaySaber MP200 contactless EMV device.

CDE is a TR-39 audited encryption service organization (ESO). CDE ensures POS equipment such as the MP200 meets the latest industry standards for maintaining customer privacy and data security. To get in touch with a CDE representative to discuss USAePay products, call (877) 547-9010 or e-mail USAePayPartners(at)cdeinc(dot)com.

"We are very excited to be working with CDE," says Martin Drake, President of USAePay. "They are uniquely positioned as one of the first hardware fulfillment facility's to handle P2PE certified equipment. We feel this partnership will be critical for our resellers continued success servicing the ISV market place as well as traditional merchants."

USAePay welcomes and supports new partnerships with fulfillment houses such as CDE to further service the diverse needs of merchants processing payments. Forming payment technology relationships only increases opportunity and most importantly, security for merchants and business owners.

"CDE is extremely pleased to partner with USAePay to help they clients and resellers achieve compliance standards," commented Randy Siebold, VP at CDE. "They continued to provide leadership in delivering solutions for the evolving requirements and we are honored they selected us to assist their clients."

As a PCI Compliant, channel friendly payment gateway, USAePay strives to provide smarter solutions for a variety of merchants and business needs. For more information on USAePay platform, software and hardware partnerships, please visit http://www.usaepay.info.

About USAePay

USAePay is a family-owned business based in Los Angeles, California. For more than 15 years, the company has been assisting merchants with payment processing solutions to fit their needs. USAePay's payment gateway supports most of the major platforms in the credit card industry and works with some of the leading check platforms. USAePay is pleased to work with most of the larger merchant service banks in the US and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.usaepay.com or call 866.USA.EPAY (872-3729).

About CDE

CDE is an industry leader in asset management and support services for the quickly evolving POS and payments industry. Focused on emerging technologies, security and compliance CDE manages the many challenges involved in device encryption and equipment management operations by tailoring solutions according to their partners' unique strategies and requirements. CDE has been in business for over 25 years and is headquartered in Marietta, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.cdepossolutions.com.

