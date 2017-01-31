Gehan Homes Model Home in San Antonio, Texas “One of Gehan Homes’ cornerstones is providing an unparalleled new home buying and building experience to our customers”, said John Tucker, Chief Operating Officer. “The fact that our clients voiced that we consistently deliver on that promise is an honor

Gehan Homes has been awarded “Best Customer Service 2017”, on Houzz®. The builder of new homes in Texas and Arizona was chosen based on homebuilder reviews from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. A “Best Of Houzz 2017” badge will appear on winners’ profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify top-rated home professionals.

“One of Gehan Homes’ cornerstones is providing an unparalleled new home buying and building experience to our customers”, said John Tucker, Chief Operating Officer. “The fact that our clients voiced that we consistently deliver on that promise is an honor and testament to our employees’ dedication to delivering the highest level of service.”

Gehan Homes builds in more than 85 new home communities across Texas and Arizona. Other recent accolades include a top spot in the Dallas Business Journal’s Middle Market 50, Houston PRISM Awards, Five 2016 Texas Builder STAR Awards and Builder Magazine’s Builder 100.

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Gehan Homes,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their dreams into reality.”

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide.

About Gehan Homes

Gehan Homes, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has been building beautiful homes at an exceptional value for over 25 years. Known for their award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship, smarter floor plans and competitive pricing, Gehan Homes is the 11th largest private homebuilder and the 29th largest homebuilder in the US. Gehan Homes has offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Texas and Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.gehanhomes.com