LTPI Releases Meet and Confer Instructional Guide

Legal Technology Professionals Institute (LTPI) releases its latest resource, the Meet and Confer Instructional Guide today, for public comment and feedback.

The Meet and Confer Instructional Guide has been developed to assist legal practitioners in navigating the “Meet and Confer” process. The document covers the technical issues involved in a meet and confer, with an emphasis on being prepared with a solid IG framework and numerous considerations around proportionality.

“This guide represents years of hard-won practical experience and contains advice around implementing the latest changes to the FRCP,” explains LTPI Board Member Quin Gregor. “In developing this, while we found a few frameworks, these were either too high level or too in the weeds. None of these laid our vision of how we thought the process should be addressed. With our focus on legal technology and its application our advice is naturally more on the practical than legal. However, we have represented the legal framework as much as we need to within the LTPI purview. We've all witnessed too many drive-by Meet & Confers when one sides ignorance of the process led to shoddy client representation. With this guide, there is no longer any excuse.”

The guide is broken into 4 stages: pre-conference, activities at the conference, post conference, and “common pitfalls”, providing practical guidance and checklist items and related strategic considerations to streamline the process and avoid any missed steps. It is a valuable resource to both the novice and the expert.

The project team members include Bob Rohlf (Exterro), Peter Pepiton (Dinsmore), Chris Paskach (The Claro Group), P. Sean d’Albertis (Faegre), Kevin Clark (Thompson & Knight), Martin Tully (Akerman), Seth Eichenholtz (Mastercard), Quin Gregor (SigINT), Sunil Ohri (Stein Mitchell), and Noah Lauricella (Goldenberg Law).

LTPI with industry partner ACEDS will host a webinar to discuss the guide and share best practices regarding the technical issues involved in a meet and confer. The webinar entitled “Mastering a Meaningful Meet-and-Confer” will take place on February 23, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT. More information about the webinar including how to register can be here.

The guide is currently open for public comment for the next 30 days by the legal community before being finalized and released.

To learn more about the Meet and Confer Guide, visit https://www.legaltechpi.org/Meet-and-Confer.

