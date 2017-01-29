These partnerships offer a variety of benefits for the partner, as well as STAR Institute, allowing for greater exposure of quality products these partners sell and to expand name recognition mutually by sharing market audiences.

STAR Institute for Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD) announces its 2017 corporate partnerships. These partnerships offer a variety of benefits for the partner, as well as STAR Institute, allowing for greater exposure of quality products these partners sell and to expand name recognition mutually by sharing market audiences.

STAR Institute has two new companies who are kicking off 2017 as STAR Institute Corporate Partners, Bellicon and Stokke. “It is extremely important for STAR Institute to have support from organizations like these and we thank each of these companies for their collaboration with us as they help us further our vision of a world where everyone with SPD receives support and services that result in having a meaningful and fulfilled life,” explains Dick Layton, Director of STAR Institute.

Chewigem, Dye-namic Movement Products, FlagHouse, Integrated Listening Systems, Landscape Structures, Makoto, My Feelings, and SensaCalm are all extending their longstanding partnerships with STAR Institute through 2017.

“We serve the very same community of people as the STAR Institute, so our partnership is natural,” said Donna Chambers, Founder and CEO of SensaCalm.

“We chose to partner with STAR Institute, as so many families have a sensory related diagnosis in addition to other diagnoses. As parents to a child with sensory needs, we value the dual model of research and support provided by the STAR Institute. Being a national company that supports those with additional needs, it was important for us to find a like-minded corporate partner that shared our values and mission,” said Shelli Smartt, owner of Chewigem USA.

The STAR Institute thanks all of their 2017 Corporate Partners.

About STAR Institute for Sensory Processing Disorder:

The STAR Institute for Sensory Processing Disorder, a Colorado 501(c)(3), is the world leader in treatment, research, and education for Sensory Processing Disorder, a neurological condition that disrupts the daily lives of more than 4 million Americans. The STAR Institute is the premier treatment center for children, adults and families living with Sensory Processing Disorder, feeding disorders, and other sensory conditions associated with ADHD, autism, and other developmental disorders. Dr. Lucy Jane Miller, founder of STAR Institute, is widely recognized as the leader in Sensory Processing Disorder research worldwide. For more information about the Greenwood Village, Colorado clinic, visit http://www.spdSTAR.org or call 303-221-7827.