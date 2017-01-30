Oklahoma court reporting firm Steno Services LLC is announcing a new partnership with Spark Digital Marketing and Mark Kelly. The new campaign allows for advertising management including Facebook advertising and AdWords management.

Steno Services has already been working with Spark Digital Marketing for some time in order to expand the reach of the court reporting services offered in Oklahoma and this new effort is designed to maximize results and bring in more targeted traffic.

Mark Kelly is responsible for implementing specialized campaigns on a company by company basis.

This advertising will allow the campaign manager to help target sponsored posts on various online channels to increase traffic and conversions to Steno Services’s website. Each campaign is unique and the campaigns are designed to constantly improve over time based on the desired audience and outcome. The overall purpose of the partnership is to provide a more well-rounded digital marketing service that places the clients everywhere on the web where their likely buyers may be.

Experienced court reporter Ginger Baze of Steno Services LLC is incorporating this new strategy in order to expand her influence and target more ideal clients. Her business focuses on real time court reporting, stenographic court reporting, legal videography and remote depositions.

Her company specializes in transcribing written words with nearly 100% accuracy. Trained skill and raw talent allow stenographic court reporters to capture 225 wpm and she has experience working with all kinds of legal cases including technical and medical testimony as well as arbitrations.

Rough drafts are also provided to clients in order to have same day access to all testimony so that information can be prepared and reviewed while the information is still fresh in the attorney's mind.

Court reporters are an important part of the deposition process, and having access to experienced and dedicated court reporters making use of industry-leading technology is becoming increasingly important for Oklahoma lawyers. With state-of-the-art ability to capture materials in different locations, lawyers can save travel time and money and still receive all the benefits of realtime reporting. Baze hopes to garner more business as a result of new marketing strategies that help her ideal clients learn about her services. She currently serves attorneys in the Oklahoma City area with a second branch in Hugo, Oklahoma, servicing all of southeastern Oklahoma as well as other regions throughout the state with comprehensive court reporting offerings.

To learn more about the services offered by Steno Services LLC, visit http://www.courtreporterok.com.