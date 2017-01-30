Dereck Bowlen “Since this is our first venture into the Reno market, we thought it was very important to have someone who is well known and respected in the local mortgage industry.”

New Penn Financial announced today the hiring of Dereck Bowlen http://www.newpennfinancial.com/dbowlen as Branch Manager in Reno, Nevada. A 25-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Dereck has been recognized as a top producing loan originator throughout his career. Dereck has lived in Reno for 40 years and is a graduate of University of Nevada, Reno.

“Reno is new territory for New Penn Financial,” said Mr. Bowlen. “I was unfamiliar with the company’s brand, and learned a great deal during the recruitment process. They stand out in terms their vision for customer service – both in creating a superior customer experience and in providing alternative product solutions.”

The company originates under the New Penn Financial name and through multiple subsidiaries and joint ventures, including Shelter Mortgage Company. “Since this is our first venture into the Reno market, we thought it was very important to have someone who is well known and respected in the local mortgage industry,” said Corey Caster, Senior Vice President of Shelter Mortgage. “I think that the combination of our loan products with Dereck’s regional experience and reputation will prove to be a strong combination. We look forward to serving the Reno market.”

About New Penn Financial

