The Jackson Law Firm Welcomes Grady C. Cullens to the Team

The Jackson Law Firm, a Georgia-based personal and criminal attorney practice, has recently added a new attorney to the team. Grady Cullens is local to the Dublin area, having grown up in Dublin and even attending Dublin High School. He holds a Juris Doctorate from Savannah Law School and graduated undergraduate from Georgia College and State University.

Says Ralph Jackson, Esq., “Grady fits perfectly with our firm. He brings the work-ethic and commitment to excellence that we have set as our standard.” Like the other attorneys at The Jackson Law Firm, Grady will assist with cases involving litigation and trial work.

As a recent graduate from Savannah Law School, Grady holds unique experience that makes him a perfect fit at The Jackson Law Firm. In school, he received the CALI award for Legal Writing, Research, and Analysis II as well as served on the Moot Court Team. As a law clerk at Johnson, Kraeuter, & Dunn, Grady learned the ins and outs of personal injury practice.

In addition to his work experience, Grady’s small town background plays a big part in his viability on the Jackson team. Because of his familiarity with the area and its people’s unique life experiences, Grady is able to effectively work with clients from every walk of life. Explains Ralph Jackson, “Grady comes from a background that allows him to be communicate with regular people in a way they understand.”

The Jackson Law Firm has high hopes for Grady as a member of its growing team. Helping people in Dublin for over twenty-two years, Jackson Law Firm specializes in practice areas ranging from auto accidents to civil and criminal litigation.

“We’re excited about Grady joining the team,” says Ralph Jackson. “He’s a natural fit for our culture here and he’s got what it takes to really be successful in helping clients like ours.”

