Markertek Now 100% Employee Owned Via Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Under this new plan, the business model and management structure remains intact according to the vision of its founder and former owner who believed the Markertek legacy was best kept intact by investing in those who helped build it.

Markertek, the leading supplier to the broadcast industry, recently announced it is now 100% employee owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”). The ESOP program means employees are part owners in the company thus creating an environment where both customers and employees alike benefit directly from a job well done.

Under this new plan, the business model and management structure remains intact according to the vision of its founder and former owner who believed the Markertek legacy was best kept intact by investing in those who helped build it. It was the ultimate way to reward employees for so many years of consistent contributions to its ongoing success and growth.

“We’ve been fortunate to have loyal employees who have been with us for an average of 10 years,” said Markertek’s new President James A. Veltrie. “They have been the foundation upon what we’ve built, living and breathing this industry, in addition to creating the Markertek Customer First culture.” Veltrie’s promotion to President was preceded by his career as Markertek’s Senior Vice President.

Employee ownership promotes leadership and involvement from every level across the company creating direct incentive for employees to work hard, present ideas for improvement and take pride in what they do. Customers can continue to depend on knowledgeable and energetic employee-owners who are the reason why Markertek will maintain its leadership position in supplying the broadcasting industry.

About Markertek

Markertek is a highly specialized broadcast and pro-audio supply house serving the technical side of the media industry with over 60,000 unique solutions at reasonable prices - supported with dependable advice from actual pro-audio and video professionals. The Markertek catalog has achieved cult status among digital media professionals as the ultimate design tool for creating the electronic infrastructure required to produce the majority of primetime television shows, feature films, commercials and chart-topping music hits, as well as all other areas in the audio and video industry.