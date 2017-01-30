PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, the nation’s 26th largest accounting and advisory firm, announced today the hiring of 20-year industry veteran David Gannon as a Partner in the Firm’s Government Services Division. Gannon’s significant experience providing accounting and auditing expertise to public sector clients spans municipalities, counties, public school systems, colleges/universities and state and local authorities. Formerly a partner at a regional firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, Gannon served some of its largest public sector clients and worked extensively on implementing complex Governmental Accounting Standards.

The addition of Gannon to the team is part of a continued commitment to bolster the expertise and resources available to PKF O’Connor Davies’ clients. It is the latest in a series of high-profile hires for the Firm over the last two years.

“We’re thrilled to add someone as seasoned and skilled as David,” said Kevin J. Keane, Managing Partner of PKF O’Connor Davies. “A recognized leader in the field of governmental accounting, David possesses the foresight and fortitude to solve problems government organizations face in a heavily regulated atmosphere.”

Gannon is a regular speaker for New Jersey professional associations on governmental accounting and auditing topics. He also serves on the national review panel of the International Association of School Business Officials, where he reviews criteria for the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting. From June 2014 through June 2016, he also led the New Jersey Society of CPA’s Government Interest Group.

“PKF O’Connor Davies has a well-established reputation and I’m excited to be a part of an organization so devoted to its clients,” said Gannon. “I look forward to building on that reputation and helping the firm and our clients grow for years to come.”

A graduate of Richard Stockton College of New Jersey, Gannon holds CPA certifications in New York and New Jersey, a Registered Municipal Accountant certification in New Jersey and is a Licensed Public School Accountant in New Jersey.

About PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP is a full service Certified Public Accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, nine offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland, and more than 600 professionals, led by over 100 partners, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services.

PKF O’Connor Davies is ranked number 26 in Accounting Today’s 2016 “Top 100 Firms” list and the Firm is also recognized as a “Leader in Audit and Accounting,” a “Pacesetter in Growth” and one of the “Top Firms in the Mid-Atlantic.” PKF O’Connor Davies is ranked number 28 in INSIDE Public Accounting’s 2016 “Top 100 Firms” list and recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fastest-Growing Firms." In 2016, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America, and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey. The Firm is the 11th largest accounting firm in the New York Metropolitan area, according to Crain’s New York Business, and was named the 10th top accounting firm in New Jersey according to NJBiz’s 2016 rankings.

By consistently delivering proactive, thorough and efficient service, PKF O'Connor Davies has built long-lasting, valuable relationships with its clients. Partners are intimately involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness. The Firm’s seasoned professional staff members employ a team approach to all engagements to provide clients with the utmost quality and timely services aimed at helping them succeed. Continuity of staffing and attention to detail in all client engagements make the Firm stand out among its competitors.

PKF O’Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting and business advisory services in 440 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O’Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today’s ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.