Digital cinema leader Barco and Vision Media Management, the movie industry’s leading marketing and fulfillment services provider, have formed a strategic alliance to offer studios and exhibitors a single-source solution for in-theater media marketing. The companies will jointly offer innovative digital products for cinema lobbies designed to enhance the moviegoing experience while driving customer engagement and loyalty.

The agreement between Vision Media Management and Barco closely follows the former’s acquisition of Cinema Scene Marketing, whose TrailerVisionTM digital kiosks, video and signature walls, and digital menu boards are installed with more than thirty major exhibitors nationwide. Barco and Vision Media have formed the One Network Alliance to deliver a truly best-in-class solution that extends from integrated campaign planning and fulfillment through synchronized and choreographed lobby experiences that deliver a more immersive customer experience.

“Our alliance with Barco creates a powerful combination that will take cinema lobby marketing for our clients to never-before-seen levels,” commented Michael Alvarez, President and CEO Vision Media. “With Barco’s cinema technology experience, Cinema Scene’s growing base of digital signage customers, and Vision Media’s integrated in-theater marketing solutions, we are excited to offer even more to our studio and exhibitor customers.”

By combining efforts, Vision Media and Barco will form a singular platform leveraging their respective media management and fulfillment, software, network operations, and field support capabilities. The One Network Alliance will simplify fulfillment and accommodate varying needs and budgets from high-end, complex digital lobby programs to standard digital signage offerings. The alliance can continue to provide physical media, including posters, standees, concession items and more, while offering a greatly expanded Digital Lobby Experience comprised of multi-screen LCD/LED displays and other digital visualization solutions to enliven the cinema lobby.

A key component of the One Network Alliance offering is an innovative, advanced technology concept that envelops the moviegoer, transforming an ordinary cinema lobby into an immersive storytelling environment. Solutions include brilliant displays and content management services to deliver customized, animated box office, concession and menu boards; interactive movie posters; and multi-screen, synchronized feature film promotional content known as “Lobby Domination.”

“We are honored to have the chance to team up with Vision Media Management, the undisputed industry leader in cinema lobby promotions,” commented Greg Patrick, Vice President Digital Cinema–Lobby for Barco. “Together, we look forward to empowering studios and exhibitors with fully integrated media programs featuring physical as well as the latest digital technologies to fuel increased revenues, shape moviegoer experiences, and generate more excitement at the movies.”

About Vision Media Management

Vision Media Management, headquartered in Valencia, California, is the premier provider of marketing and fulfillment services to major entertainment studios and consumer products entities. Vision’s physical and digital asset management, fulfillment and distribution services, coupled with its comprehensive innovative software platforms, including our industry leading asset management sites and content distribution apps, are instrumental to what matters: our client’s marketing success. Vision is backed by CenterGate Capital, an Austin-based private equity investment firm.

About Barco

Barco, a global technology company, designs and develops networked visualization products for the Entertainment, Enterprise and Healthcare markets. Barco has its own facilities for Sales & Marketing, Customer Support, R&D and Manufacturing in Europe, North America and APAC. Barco (NYSE Euronext Brussels: BAR) is active in more than 90 countries with 3,300 employees worldwide. Barco posted sales of 1.029 billion euro in 2015.

