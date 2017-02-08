http://www.millertire.com "Miller Tire is excited to be the Official Tire Sponsor of the U.S. Lawn Mower Racing Association." - Ed Miller, Owner of Miller Tire.

The U.S. Lawn Mower Racing Association has announced M.E. Miller Tire Co. of Wauseon, Ohio as Official Tire Sponsor and presenter of the annual STA-BIL National Lawn Mower Racing Series Driver of the Year Award.

Established in 1970, Miller Tire is a family owned business, selling the smallest lawn & garden tires to the largest farm tractor tires from leading manufacturers and hard-to-find brands for cars, trucks, ATVs, lawn mowers and more. Miller Tire also specializes in agricultural and "hard-to find" tires and stocks the largest selection of antique farm tractor tires available anywhere in the USA. “Serving your enTIRE needs” is the company motto.

“We’re excited to partner with the U.S. Lawn Mower Racing Association and to present the annual Driver of the Year Award,” said Ed Miller, who co-owns M. E. Miller Tire Co.with his sister, Bev. “This partnership with lawn mower racers makes good sense for our business. We’ve been involved with competitive tractor pulling while sponsoring Hollman Brothers Pulling Team, so adding lawn mower racing is a good fit for us.”

“We are looking forward to supporting this sport,” Bev adds. “ The videos I’ve seen are amazing…so much fun!”

“We’re excited to bring Miller Tire Company into our Association,” said Bruce Kaufman, “Mr. Mow It All,” USLMRA President. “A relationship with Miller Tire Company will benefit our racers by providing access to the best products for racing and personal use. Naming our annual Driver Of The Year Award for Miller Tire Company will also increase the prestige of this high honor in our sport."

The sponsorship program will include on-site presence at the 2017 STA-BIL National Lawn Mower Racing Series, promotions and giveaways, social media campaigns and special events.

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2017 and founded on April 1, 1992, the USLMRA sanctions and presents organized lawn mower racing across America including the 18-race STA-BIL National Lawn Mower Racing Series and a network of 50 Local Chapters and Affiliated Clubs hosting more than 250 sanctioned races nationwide every year. STA-BIL lawn mower racers compete in ten classes with all cutting blades removed for trophies, points and bragging rights. Since its' inception, USLMRA Title Sponsor is STA-BIL Fuel Stabilizer and STA-BIL 360 Performance, industry leaders in proper fuel management.

Founded in 2009, the USLMRA National Lawn Mower Racing Hall of Fame is a place of honor for Turf Titans who have turned a weekend chore into a competitive sport. The USLMRA National Lawn Mower Racing Hall of Fame & Museum of America is located at Miller Lawn and Power, 1299 Harding Highway East State Road 309, Marion, Ohio.

For more information please visit http://www.millertire.com and http://www.letsmow.com