In’Tech Medical Reports 2016 Results

In’Tech Medical SAS, a world leader in Contract Manufacturing of surgical instruments in Orthopedics, reported today 2016 worldwide revenue of $61MM.

“Our organization delivered robust financial results in 2016,” said Laurent Pruvost, President of In’Tech Medical. “Most importantly, we established a global footprint with the acquisition of Ortho Solutions in Malaysia, and have invested over $5MM in new capital equipment to keep developing Manufacturing Expertise across the world.” He added, “Our goal is to continue to increase our capacity, improve our processes and expand our range of services, providing our customers with end-to-end value solutions.”

Beyond the recent development of the Group, Laurent Pruvost is committed to building up In’Tech Medical’s one-stop-shop offering while bringing to market proprietary cutting-edge instruments. In past year, the company launched a new knee impactor, hip reamers and other innovative technologies, which will be on display at upcoming AAOS, March 15-17 2017.

As a testimony to their commitment to providing innovative engineering solutions, In’Tech Medical stepped into the future of Orthopedic surgery as NASS 2016 by launching Wayvio, a new line of connected surgical instruments, with onboard electronics, designed to help OEMs, hospitals and surgery centers optimize logistics, traceability and accountability. More information can be found at http://www.wayvio.com.

With its manufacturing presence in North America, Europe and Asia, In’Tech Medical has established solid foundations for growth and customer satisfaction. The company is tailored to serve regional OEMs, as well as international players looking for global manufacturing solutions.

About In’Tech Medical

Founded in France in 2000, In’Tech Medical is a privately-held company that manufactures surgical instruments and implants. With the company’s recent acquisition of Turner Medical, Inc., the Group is a global leader in orthopedic contract-manufacturing. Powered by a diverse product portfolio, an ability to find solutions to complex engineering challenges, and with close to 500 employees globally, In’Tech Medical is ideally positioned for sustainable growth and personalized customer care.