Callaway Security Wins Coveted "Best of Forsyth" Local Award

Callaway Security, an Alpharetta-based home and business security provider, has been honored by the Forsyth County News as a recipient of a “Best of Forsyth” award. The security company was named Best Home Security Service in the area after votes were tabulated from thousands of local residents and customers.

The Forsyth County News publishes the list of award winners annually in categories ranging from Best Restaurant to Best Law Firm to Best Park. In 2016, over 141,000 local residents voted towards the winners, and the publication says the annual awards are meant to serve as a guide for the community. The winners will be honored on January 25, 2017, in the first-ever Best of Forsyth Awards: The Event at the Forsyth Conference Center.

“We’re really excited about this award,” explains owner, Robert Simpson. “It means a lot to us because it’s not just an industry award given out by our peers, it’s voted on by real customers who’ve had great encounters with our business.

That means something to us.” Callaway Security specializes in providing trustworthy, personalized service to its customers and is 5 Diamond Certified by the industry-leading Central Station Alarm Association.

Explains Simpson, “We really work hard to give each client exactly what they’re looking for. A daycare center doesn’t need the same kind of equipment or monitoring as a single family home, and we understand that.” In addition to being fully licensed and insured, the family-owned business has also been approved by Underwriters Laboratories, the nation’s top safety consulting company.

Over the course of 24 years in business, Callaway Security has become a standout among local Atlanta security companies. On top of providing wireless alarm systems and fire monitoring, Callaway’s technicians can also handle complex home automation systems and home theater installs. The company specializes in comprehensive monitoring that includes elements such as cameras, motion detectors, and glass-break detectors.

“We didn’t stay in business this long just following the status quo,” says Simpson. “People really appreciate how well we take care of them, and this award just proves that.”

Callaway Security is a family-owned security provider in the greater Atlanta, GA, region. As one of the most trusted names in home monitoring and business security in the area, the company strives to innovate while providing customers with affordable, dependable security solutions.

For more information on Callaway Security or details on the Best of Forsyth Magazine award contact (770) 395-9692 or visit http://www.CallawaySecurity.com.

