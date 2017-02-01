The Scepter fills the need for a rugged mobile computer built specifically for industrial applications and built specifically for Android.

AML, a leading manufacturer of barcode-centric mobile computers and kiosks, has introduced the new Scepter Enterprise Mobile Computer. The Scepter is an Android-based wireless mobile computer specifically designed for rugged environments with a wide range of features to help deliver the performance and reliability demanded by today’s industrial user.

The Scepter raises the bar with its oversized 5” LCD display, which is the largest display available on a pistol-grip equipped device and is 20% larger than other built-for-Android competitive devices. Hardened, tempered glass and an optically bonded capacitive touch screen ensure it can handle the toughest environments while the 550 nit sunlight readable rating makes it just as versatile indoors or out.

“The Scepter fills the need for a rugged mobile computer built specifically for industrial applications and built specifically for Android”, says Mike Kearby, President of AML. “We have opted to keep our keypad and offer the largest display in its class, while still keeping the weight and cost down. With an MSRP of $1,995 it’s a very affordable device for industrial applications. The fact that it is American-Made is icing on the cake.”

Powered by Android 6 (Marshmallow) running on a Quad Core 1GHz processor, the Scepter has no shortage of power, performance, or resources. A dual band 802.11abgn WLAN radio, 47-key backlit keypad and the ability to incorporate a wide range of integrated barcode scan engines round out the basic features of the Scepter, complemented by an integrated dual-beam flashlight with secondary trigger, built-in speaker and microphone, 3.5mm headset jack and optional 5 megapixel camera.

The Scepter will be available for shipment in early March.

For more information on the AML Scepter, go to http://www.amltd.com/scepter.