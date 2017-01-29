Vie Collection Launches WRINKLE DIMENSION Hyaluronic Acid Concetrate

Vie Collection launches WRINKLE DIMENSION HYALURONIC ACID CONCENTRATE Hyaluronic acid helps to maintain optimum levels of hydration within the skin by trapping water in deep layers, in the same way as a sponge...

Vie Collection confirms its anti-aging expertise by drawing inspiration from hyaluronic acid injections with WRINKLE DIMENSION Hyaluronic Acid Concentrate. This semi-fluid, half-lotion serum brings together a trio of hyaluronic acid, the benchmark molecule approved by dermatologists and used in optimum concentrations to effectively act on crepey and wrinkled skin. Hyaluronic acid helps to maintain optimum levels of hydration within the skin by trapping water in deep layers, in the same way as a sponge, strengthening skin cohesion and increasing firmness. Over time, hyaluronic acid contained in the body decreases by half, making WRINKLE DIMENSION an appropriate year-round solution to provide maturing and wrinkled skin with a perfect supply of hyaluronic acid for an instantly rejuvenating effect.

WRINKLES DIMENSION HYALURONIC ACID CONCENTRATE...15 ml, suggested retail price $100.50

Directions for use: apply several drops before face cream, morning and evening.

Key ingredients:

•Hyaluronic Acid Trio:



Encapsulated High Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid - deep wrinkles are filled and hollow areas are volumized thanks to the strategic shape and controlled release of ingredient.

Low Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid - small molecules of hyaluronic acid penetrate skin layers, swell on contact with water and accumulate to fill fine lines, smoothing surface wrinkles.

High Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid - plays a vital role in regulating skin hydration thanks to its strong water-retaining power. Skin is moisturized and transepidermal water loss is stopped.

Vie Collection at a glance:

As a cosmeceutical expert in the spa industry, Vie Collection is a high performance, high-end skin care line focused on bridging the gap between traditional cosmetics and esthetic medicine. We are one of few spa brands with our own laboratory which allows us to always be on the cutting-edge of scientific progress in cosmetics. We offer in-spa solutions for a spa-savvy clientele that seek medical results but prefer the use of topical products. Vie Collection has targeted, non-invasive and clinically proven alternatives and complements to the top five cosmetic medicine procedures available today. With the partnership of a prestigious French esthetic doctor, Vie Collection brings expertise, authenticity and real results in the form of expert formulations and treatments, from the finest ingredients.