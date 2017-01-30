Van Dyk Health Care The future of our profession depends greatly on how we manage home care to improve outcomes and reduce hospital readmissions.

Van Dyk Health Care has hired Nancy Grasso as the first Executive Director of its emerging home care company, At Home With Van Dyk, to complement its continuum of care services in skilled nursing, post-acute rehab, assisted living and soon-to-be-launched memory day care.

“The future of our profession depends greatly on how we manage home care to improve outcomes and reduce hospital readmissions,” said Robert Van Dyk, President & CEO of Van Dyk Health Care and former chairman of the American Health Care Association. “Our post-acute expertise and quality care have helped our patients transition safely to their homes and into the community. But it doesn’t stop there. We take a holistic approach in monitoring their progress to reduce any unnecessary trips back to the hospital. At Home With Van Dyk is one of our solutions to help patients enjoy better health and quality of life.”

Grasso, who started her career in health care in 1987, brings extensive leadership experience in home care to the Van Dyk continuum. She served as a vice president at Accredited Health Services, as well as an executive director for several home care agencies. Grasso also worked in operations, human resources and marketing for several senior care providers. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Health Care Management at Ramapo College.

“We’re very fortune to have Nancy at the helm of our home care company,” Van Dyk said. “She appreciates the importance of recruiting the best home health aides to care for our patients as members of our own family.”

At Home With Van Dyk partners closely with leading hospitals, skilled nursing and post-acute facilities and assisted living communities to provide quality home care and improve patient outcomes. The company’s licensed staff provides families and their loved ones with a wide range of personalized care, including guided walks, errands, outings, medical appointments, meal preparation and light housework.

“We launched At Home With Van Dyk to bring our reputation of quality care directly to our communities in the comfort of their own homes,” Van Dyk said. “We take pride in finding the right caregiver to serve every family’s personal needs.”

As part of its holistic approach across the continuum of care, At Home With Van Dyk offers individualized care for families seeking support for their loved ones’ medical, social and emotional needs – supporting a transition to a new living environment, using trained staff to manage Alzheimer’s and Dementia, or providing respite care to give caretakers a much-needed break.

About Van Dyk Health Care

Van Dyk Health Care, founded in 1953, has built an unsurpassed reputation for excellence in senior care, spanning three generations of family caring for family. Under the leadership of CEO Robert Van Dyk for over 20 years and an award-winning staff, Van Dyk Health Care remains one of the top care providers in the nation, dedicated to its mission of finding solutions to better health and quality of life throughout New Jersey. Van Dyk Health Care offers the full continuum of care services with two nursing and post-acute care facilities in Ridgewood and Montclair, an assisted living community in Hawthorne, a home care company and a soon-to-open memory day care center. The company works closely with partnering hospitals and physicians to ensure its short-stay patients return home quickly and safely. Learn more at vandykhealthcare.com.