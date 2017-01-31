Transcend Lighting, Inc., leader in LED lighting for controlled environment agriculture, announced today a substantial energy rebate has been received by one of its customers in Washington state. GreenRush, LLC, located in Snohomish county, received a 75% rebate on the project cost to purchase and install new LED grow lights. The rebate was issued by electric utility provider, Snohomish Public Utility District No. 1.

Mark Flanders, owner of GreenRush, commented, “We knew we needed to upgrade our lighting to LED, but we had concerns about cash flow. The utility rebate made this an easy decision. We reduced our lighting energy consumption and electric bills in half, with a payback on our investment of less than 6 months.” Over the 5-year warranty period on the LED lights, GreenRush will save over 50,000 kilowatt-hours of energy.

Transcend Lighting CEO, Brian Bennett, continued, “We appreciate the generous rebates from Washington state utilities that are enabling the conversion from older lighting technologies to energy efficient, sustainable, LED lighting. The transition to LED is good for business and good for the environment.”

