Secure64 Adds Chris DeMarche to Board of Directors

"Chris' expertise in growing, partnering, and running technology companies is critical to our expansion."

Secure64, the leading provider of Genuinely Secure DNS servers, announced today the addition of Chris DeMarche to the Secure64 Board of Directors.

“Recruiting successful entrepreneurs like Chris to the board is a key goal of the company,” says Steve Goodbarn, co-founder of Secure64. “Our secure DNS solutions have successfully protected our customers from numerous denial of service and other malware attacks, but we need to grow to have a true impact. Chris’ expertise in growing, partnering, and running technology companies is critical to our expansion.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to join the Secure64 Board,” says Chris DeMarche, “As a former service provider, I appreciate the Secure64 product line. It is incredibly secure, which means it is always available - this is critical to a provider. In this era of massive DNS DDoS attacks driven by the Internet of Things (IoT), self-protecting, secure DNS servers should be central to a provider’s network.”

Chris DeMarche has more than 30 years of experience in large scale operations, software development and wireless & IP network technologies. Currently, he assists investors with different aspects of their portfolios including both board and operational positions. Chris co-founded Verio in 1996 and served as its CTO until 2000, a year after its merger with NTT. Prior to Verio, he was senior VP and acting CTO for Nextel Corporation/OneComm. He earned his B.S. from the U.S. Naval Academy, an M.S. in Systems Management from the University of Southern California and an M.B.A. from the University of California at Los Angeles.

About Secure64 Software Corporation

Secure64 brings trust to the internet through its suite of purpose-built, secure, DNS-based network security products. The company was built on a foundation of security and has forged solutions that are self-protecting and immune to malware. Secure64 secures the DNS infrastructures of leading service providers, government agencies and enterprises globally,

Secure64 is a privately held company founded by technology and financial veterans and boasts deep technical and global experience in its leadership and staff. It is the only DNS solution provider that has authored a secure micro OS, automated the deployment of DNSSEC and built self-protecting DNS servers. For more information, visit Secure64