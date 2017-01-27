Miller Mountain Music's debut album Bringing People Together Through Music

Miller Mountain Music comes to us from Colorado's high country. The Colorado mountains, along with the Minnesota lakes help to serve as inspiration to the songwriting in the music.

Matthew Miller is the creator, manager, songwriter and sole musician in Miller Mountain Music. He is an independent, country, folk, new grass, and Americana, (with a touch of the blues) artist releasing his debut album, Get Up, Get Out. This album is a compilation of memories then & now and influences in his life. It's meant for people to come together and reflect on memories of family, friends, hunting, camping, ice fishing, and more!

Miller Mountain Music’s debut album, “Get Up, Get Out” is now officially released.

Check it out at:

http://millermountainmusic.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOd_n5bZOb49lIePyiWRVLA

https://www.facebook.com/millermountainmusic/