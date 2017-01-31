First and foremost, we are looking for consultants who are passionate about delivering CRM solutions to their clients.

PowerObjects, an HCL Company, is expanding their fast-growing, high-energy Delivery team in the Philadelphia area. Interested candidates are invited to attend PowerObjects' Networking Happy Hour at the Microsoft Technology Center in Malvern on February 2 from 5:30-7:30pm.

PowerObjects is looking for consultants who have CRM for Dynamics 365 experience as well as candidates who are interested in joining PowerObjects' Consultants in Training program. This unique training program gives participants the opportunity to learn the PowerObjects way of implementing CRM for Dynamics 365.

Happy Hour attendees will have the opportunity to see what sets PowerObjects apart, "talk shop" with current team members, and participate in a laid back, happy-hour-style meet and greet with PowerObjects leadership. “First and foremost, we are looking for consultants who are passionate about delivering CRM solutions to their clients," says Terah Ramaekers, Director of Talent Acquisition at PowerObjects. "We hope you come out to see if PowerObjects is the right fit for you and your career path. We think you will be impressed by our unique and genuine company culture and excited by our growth opportunities."

About PowerObjects, an HCL Company

PowerObjects, an HCL Company, is a leader in delivering CRM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Winner of the 2015 Microsoft Dynamics CRM Cloud Partner of the Year, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of CRM experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.