Patio Productions opens a new outdoor furniture store in San Diego We're very excited to give our San Diego customers the best furniture shopping experience possible.

Patio Productions, one of San Diego's largest and oldest premium outdoor furniture retailers, has opened a new location off of Hancock Street in downtown San Diego. The new space is the most ambitious showroom the company has opened yet, featuring more products and exhibit space than both their North County-San Diego headquarters and their retail location in Broomfield, Colorado. With this new flagship showroom, Patio Productions hopes to become San Diego's most popular source for high quality outdoor furniture and accessories.

The new space is finished and filled with hundreds of patio furniture sets and accessories, including all-weather cushions, pillows, storage boxes, umbrellas, and fire pits.

CEO of Patio Productions, Ben Harvey, commented on the move to open a new location: "We love our location in Sorrento Valley, but we've quickly outgrown it. At this point that site is mostly just a warehouse, with a very small showroom. And a huge portion of our customers were coming from the main metro area, so we thought that would be an ideal location for our huge new showroom."

"This is our biggest and most customer-friendly location yet," continued harvey, "and we're very excited to give our San Diego customers the best furniture shopping experience possible."

Patio Productions began as a strictly online retailer in 2009, and opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Pacific Beach under the name "San Diego Patio" in 2011. The business moved to Sorrento Valley in North County San Diego in 2012, where its central warehouse and shipping department still remains. The new location is designed to be the flagship furniture showroom and local sales destination.