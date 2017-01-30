Trivantis Recognized as a Core Leader in 2017 Fosway 9-Grid™

We’re proud to be identified as a Core Leader in the 2017 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Authoring Systems.

Trivantis®, makers of Lectora®, CourseMill®, and ReviewLink™, was recognized as a Core Leader for Lectora Online in the 2017 Fosway Group 9-Grid™ for Authoring Systems. The Fosway 9-Grid is a multi-dimensional model that is used to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the UK/European authoring tool and learning content management market.

“We’re proud to be identified as a Core Leader in the 2017 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Authoring Systems,” said Lori Lynne Todd, CEO of Trivantis. “Trivantis strives to provide our customers with the best authoring technology—Responsive Course Design™, HTML5 and xAPI publishing, and the powerful actions and variables in Lectora Online are all ways we make that happen.”

“As the Authoring Systems market continues to evolve, collaborative, Cloud and mobile capabilities are all growing in importance,” said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. “Lectora Online provides features and capabilities that are becoming essential for success, which is reflected in its recognition as Core Leader in the 2017 Fosway 9-Grid™.”

The 9-Grid™ is based on Fosway Group’s independent research in HR, talent, and learning markets and draws upon the insights and experience of its Corporate Research Network. The model brings together the following variables:



Performance

Potential

Presence

Total Cost of Ownership

Future Trajectory

For more information on Lectora Online, please visit Trivantis.com or sign up for a free 30-day trial. Access the 9-Grid™ for Authoring Systems on the Fosway website: http://www.fosway.com/9-grid/authoring-systems/

The desktop version of Lectora also earned accolades on the Fosway 9-Grid™, ranking as a Strong Performer. In addition, Lectora was recently named to Training Industry’s 2017 Top Authoring Tools Companies List and won a 2016 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Silver Award for Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology Category. Those at Learning Technologies on February 1-2, 2017, can stop by the Trivantis Booth L14 for a demo of Lectora and its award-winning features.

About Trivantis

Trivantis® empowers inspired learning with Lectora®, CourseMill®, and ReviewLink™ eLearning software. Since the company’s founding in 1999, Trivantis has been an innovative leader in the eLearning industry. Lectora is the world’s leading eLearning authoring software with Responsive Course Design™ for easy mobile-friendly development. Responsive Course Design provides a timesaving “design once, publish to all devices” approach to creating content that is essential for our multi-device world today. With Lectora, it’s easy for organizations to use the desktop or cloud-based tool to quickly create award-winning, engaging training for all devices. Trivantis’ solutions are offered in seven languages and used by large enterprises, Global 2000 companies, small and mid-sized businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions across the world.

About Fosway Group

At Fosway Group we understand that developing and engaging people is how complex global organisations deliver performance and achieve success. Just as every employee’s talent journey is unique, so is every organisation’s people strategy.

Fosway Group’s analyst and advisory services deliver the insights your organisation needs to achieve results and eliminate risk. We know that every aspect of next generation HR and talent are more intertwined than ever. When you work with us, you accelerate your insight and make better decisions.

We’re Europe’s #1 independent HR analyst, and just like the Roman road we draw our name from, you’ll find that we’re unusually direct. We don’t have a vested interest in your technology or consulting choices. You can depend on us to tell you what you need to know to succeed.

Example clients include: Alstom, Aviva, Boots UK, BP, BT, Centrica, Deutsche Bank, Faurecia, HSBC, International SOS, Lloyds Banking Group, Novartis, PwC, Rolls-Royce, Royal Bank of Scotland, Sanofi, Shell, Swiss Re, Telefonica, Thomson Reuters, Toyota Europe, and Vodafone.