OxBlue Corp., a global provider of time-lapse construction cameras, announces its third consecutive recognition as a National Best and Brightest Company to Work For. The Best and Brightest organization scores employee-nominated companies on 10 measures of workplace culture. OxBlue scored above the national median on every measure.

Areas of particular strength included recruitment and on-boarding, employee development and education, communication and shared vision, and strategic company performance, with OxBlue ranking in the 97th, 93rd, 89th, and 86th percentiles respectively.

In addition to the national wins, OxBlue has been a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in Atlanta every year since 2012. In both the national and regional competitions, companies are evaluated and scored based on results from employee and human resources surveys.

"Developing useful technologies and providing top-tier service for our clients are what OxBlue’s all about. That takes attracting the best people and creating a workplace they want to stay and grow in."

Chandler McCormack, CEO of OxBlue

OxBlue provides construction webcams and information technologies that enable project owners, general contractors, and other construction professionals to document, monitor, and promote construction projects. A web-based construction camera interface, mobile apps, live video on demand, and various time-lapse construction video offerings let users see and track progress at the jobsite from any location.

About OxBlue: OxBlue is a leading construction camera service provider, serving clients globally. Our high-resolution images, high-definition time-lapse movies, and intuitive technologies connect everyone to the jobsite and make it easy to monitor, document, and market projects using computers and mobile devices. OxBlue emphasizes client services and continuous improvement. We hold multiple awards for technology innovation and workplace culture. Founded in 2001 and privately held, OxBlue is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.