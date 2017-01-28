New Wax-Only Franchise Opens in Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, Georgia People seek us out because they know the Waxing the City's reputation

Waxing the City, a national wax-only franchise offering hair removal services, opened the doors to its newest location in Alpharetta on December 19, 2016. Located at 5250 Windward Parkway, Suite 114, the facility marks the first outpost of the franchise opened in Georgia.

Waxing the City is known for its specialized wax formulations used for a wide variety of hair removal services. Using a wax-only removal approach, the technicians at Waxing the City assist both men and women with unwanted hair in areas such as the face, back, underarms, bikini area, and more. Says Waxing the City Alpharetta owner Bobbigail Simpson, “It really is all about helping our clients gain self esteem.”

“The reception we’ve received from everyone here in the Alpharetta area has really been amazing,” continues Simpson. “People seek us out because they know the Waxing the City reputation. We’ve already had customers drive in from Roswell, Milton, Cumming, and even as far away as Athens!”

Every licensed esthetician at Waxing the City must undergo an extensive training program in Denver, CO, before seeing clients. Graduating as Cerologist™ technicians, the waxing professionals put special emphasis on both cleanliness and client comfort. “We want to make everyone’s waxing experience a positive one, whether it’s their first time or their hundredth,” explains Simpson. “That’s why our Cerologists™ spend so much time on education and learning about what’s cutting-edge in the waxing industry.”

In addition to extensively-trained waxers, Waxing the City franchises also use a custom-formulated wax blend made in Spain. Facilities utilize both hard wax (for the face and other sensitive areas) as well as soft wax (for large areas such as the back or legs.) “Our wax essentially ‘shrink wraps’ the individual hairs it comes in contact with, lifting it out easily, all while smoothing and calming the skin,” explains Simpson.

Waxing the City Alpharetta is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 8:00pm and Saturday from 9:00am to 6:00pm to accommodate its clients’ busy lifestyles. New and potential clients are invited to attend the facility’s first annual Valentine’s Day event on Saturday, February 11th featuring free brow tints, product specials, and other free gifts. Appointments for the Valentine’s Day event must be booked in advance.

Along with the Valentine’s Day Event, Waxing the City's Alpharetta also plans to host an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in the coming months. “The whole team is just so excited to get going,” says Simpson, “and to show our clients how easy, painless, and affordable waxing really should be.”

WAXING THE CITY is a national brand founded in 2003. Now operated as a franchise business, Waxing the City still holds each facility to the same level of professionalism, cleanliness, and education as the original studio. Recently, Waxing the City partnered with the corporate arm of Anytime Fitness, the largest co-op fitness franchise in the world, to streamline its franchising process.

For more information on Waxing the City Alpharetta or to schedule an appointment today, please call (470) 275-5400 or visit http://studios.waxingthecity.com/alpharetta-ga.

Submitted by ClickReady Marketing.